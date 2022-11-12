Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Warriors for Democracy

When you see a Vote Center on TV, they’re bustling with voters — often with lines out the door. That’s TV for you.

But what about an American Canyon Vote Center in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election? Do you imagine it filled with people clamoring to perform their democratic duty?

Wrong!

My center was occupied by extremely bored election workers trying not to lose their minds. Entire days passed with fewer than a dozen voters showing up. That left the six of us twiddling our thumbs for hours on end.

To pass time, we traded stories about pets and hobbies and where to get the best pastries. We mourned the loss of free breakfasts that the Holiday Inn Express once offered election workers. And when the conversation dried up, we scrolled endlessly.

And when our devices failed to entertain, we fell into quiet funks. Prolonged confinement in a hotel conference room does that to a person.

Although we would earn $1,000 or so for election duty, most of us signed up motivated by idealism. We wanted to support American democracy at a time when it is being attacked and whittled down by those who distrust the system.

Learning that I’d be working this election, a friend asked if I was worried about my safety, what with ballot skeptics marching around with guns in Arizona and all the hot rhetoric about redeeming “The Steal.”

I said I had no fear. I’d be staffing a Vote Center, not an abortion clinic. And this is Napa County where people regard Vote Centers as sacred spaces where they can express their deepest values. Did I overly generalize? Perhaps, but not by much.

In California, where every voter receives a vote-by-mail ballot, voting in person is no longer the rule. Most ballots are mailed back or deposited in special drop boxes before Election Day. Relatively few people opt to vote in person, but when they do, most wait until the traditional vote day.

My coworker David and I began our shifts planting Vote Center signs and banners along the route from Highway 29 to the Holiday Inn. We lugged with us squares filled with rocks and plastic bladders filled with water to hold everything in place when AmCan’s stiff afternoon winds kicked up.

I enjoyed putting up the signs. I was creating a trail of bread crumbs to attract shoppers on their way to the Walmart Super Center.

While setting up for the day – often in a soggy pre-dawn – I reflected on how John Tuteur, the county’s elections chief, considers us election workers “ambassadors for democracy.” How ennobling!

On Election Day, David suggested a modification with more punch. We were “warriors for democracy,” fighting to keep voting fair and accessible in these tumultuous times.

His choice of metaphors put some needed fire in my belly. Our shift on Election Day would last 15 hours.

While the leadup to Tuesday was mind-numbingly uneventful, the turnout on the day itself was glorious. Nearly 150 people came in to vote in person. Old people, young people. First-timers and veterans. Immigrants and a Hells Angel.

Some people knocked out their ballots in four or five minutes. They’d done their homework.

Others took as much as a half hour. They pondered voting guides and sometimes called friends and family for advice before making their picks.

Whatever their voting style, nearly everyone showed satisfaction when they dropped their completed ballot in the locked black box. They’d taken time out of their busy lives to give the city of American Canyon, the County of Napa and the state of California a piece of their mind.

If democracy goes off the rails someday, don’t blame them.