Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: What price Christmas?

For the first time in years, Cheryl requested a Christmas gift. She’d like to have the piano of her childhood tuned.

This was in early October. I didn’t jump on it. The piano had always sounded fine to me, though it hadn’t been played much.

It had mostly gathered dust in the living room while we attended to other parts of the house. Now that the room mainly served as Cheryl’s home office, what was the point?

In early November Cheryl again made the tuning suggestion, stressing the Baldwin Acrosonic’s backstory. In the ‘60s it had accompanied her family’s migration from Detroit to L.A. She’d taken lessons on it when she was a girl. And when her mother died, she got it.

In short, an heirloom! A sentimental treasure!

Why didn’t you say so at the outset? Thoroughly persuaded, I didn’t even ask the price when I made the tuning appointment.

Shaping up a piano is not like taking your car in for a 5,000-mile tune-up, not when the 88 keys haven’t been tuned in 30 years or more. It will likely take three visits, the tuner said. If done any faster, the metal strings would pop.

That first visit cost $300. Progress was made in bringing the piano back into tune.

During the second visit, also costing $300, the sound inched ever closer to what it should be, the tuner said. As someone with no ear for music, I had no opinion, except to note that we were $600 into the project. And there had been a small setback: two strings snapped.

When Cheryl got home that night, she agreed with the tuner. The piano was sounding much better. She dug out old sheet music and joyfully banged out Christmas songs.

The third and final visit was projected to cost $400, which included replacement of the two broken strings.

As someone who doesn’t normally give spousal gifts at Christmas, how was I handling a tune-up projected to cost $1,000? I swallowed hard, but had reconciled myself. As with the recently reinstalled floor-to-ceiling bookcase, a playable Baldwin gave the living room a finished look.

The supposed final visit did not go well. The tuner installed the two new strings, but one of them immediately broke. Then, while he was negotiating the tight confines of the piano’s innards to remedy the situation, all 88 keys detached from their pinhole slots.

Judging from the tuner’s verbal eruption, this was a catastrophic development.

The next two and a half hours were a blur. The innards got hauled into the kitchen where we turned the counter into an operating theater. It was a tense time. I was asked to supply a 2X4, then lengths of wire, then two rolls of Scotch tape to support the rescue effort.

Nothing was working. The tuner said he might have to swap out Cheryl’s Acrosonic for another.

I didn’t know what to think. Please just get this thing back together.

Finally, he did, but now six keys were frozen.

On the plus side, most of the keys at the center of the keyboard did work and sounded great.

Might that be enough for Cheryl to play Christmas music?

The tuner and I both hoped so. In any case, he had to leave and I wasn’t about to commit to a fourth visit and another $300 or $400.

When Cheryl came home that evening and tested the degraded keyboard, she was distraught. Having spent $1,000, how could this be?

You should have been here, I said.

Cheryl soothed her ire by playing more holiday tunes. “Silver Bells” and “O Holy Night” sounded lovely. I felt the Christmas spirit well up in both of us.

If there were some silent keys here and there, I didn’t hear them.

Throwback Thursday: Santa Claus visits Napa through the years