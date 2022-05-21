Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: What's wrong with this ride?

Cars are a bigger deal for most people than for me.

Most owners keep their vehicles as shiny and up-to-date as they can afford. Just as they wouldn’t leave home with smudged faces and mussed up hair, they make sure their rides are looking sharp before heading out.

I note this as might an anthropologist from another culture where cars have no more status than a toaster does in ours.

I’ve always wondered if those who keep their vehicles sparkling clean are as meticulous about other areas of their lives? Are their garages in military order? Are they obsessive flossers?

Where does this emphasis on vehicle presentation come from? Are their next-door neighbors those legendary Joneses?

For the past 11 years my daily ride has been a 2000 Honda Accord that I bought for $4,500. Cheryl spotted it parked on Browns Valley Road with a “for sale” sign in the window. The odometer had 155,000 miles.

This pre-owned Honda was the fanciest, most powerful car I’d ever owned. Not only was it my first V6, but the green paint sparkled, the upholstery was leather, the sound system was awesome. The trunk was filled with huge amplifiers.

I’d been happy driving an aging Corolla, but my daughter had eyes on it. Upgrading to the Honda made sense, a coworker said. It befitted my new job as the Register’s city editor.

Any possible status points quickly faded. Paint corrosion began with the hood, then spread like a cancer to the sides.

I rejected Cheryl’s suggestion that I spring for a new paint job. I’d bought a cheap car. I wanted to keep it cheap.

And because the paint was failing, I was free of any compulsion to wash it. What would be the point? To show off the flaws?

The Honda has been super reliable and cheap to own. I’ve driven 50,000 miles over the past 11 years -- mostly to and from work – but have only had to pay for oil changes, a set of tires and a replacement battery.

Unfortunately, there have been recent hiccups. In the last three years I’ve had to replace two of six cylinder coils at a cost of more than $700. And last month the power steering cable failed, setting me back $500.

And then there are the little things. The leather driver’s seat is split open. The CD player has stopped working. Ditto the electric door locks. I don’t dare use the moonroof lest it leak.

In short, my affection for the Honda has worn thin. Not only would I not take it on a road trip, I hesitate before setting out for a Solano County Costco.

Cheryl, whose still-young Prius handles road trips, is encouraging me to upgrade my ride. Perhaps a new car. Something with all the bells and whistles that didn’t exist 22 years ago. You’re worth it, she says.

Actually, I don’t think I am.

New car prices have shot up more than 12 percent in the past year. Used car prices are up 35 percent!

For those who don’t want to spring for new, the current issue of Consumer Reports recommends eight five-year-old models. Most start at over $20K. The cheapest, a Mazda3, begins at $16,450.

These prices – for cars FIVE YEARS OLD -- stagger me. My 2000 Accord still works. It may look like hell and lack all the modern safety feature and there’s no onboard computer for me to talk to, but it rides great and, my gosh, the acceleration! In a pinch, six cylinders are awesome.

I think my long-departed dad would support me on this. Forget about appearances, he would say. Devote your energy and resources to being a better human being. If you’re going to shine, do it from within.