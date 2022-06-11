Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Where were the voters?

I began working at the American Canyon Vote Center 10 days before Tuesday’s primary election, but where were the voters?

No doubt celebrating Memorial Day weekend or at BottleRock. Good for them, but that left us election workers twiddling our thumbs.

I wasn’t worried. Voters would eventually show up.

To kill time, my coworkers and I enjoyed the perk that made this center, located in the Holiday Inn Express, unlike all other vote centers in the county. We ate “second breakfasts,” partaking of the buffet offered overnight guests.

I was the first to chow down. I made a beeline for a marvel of culinary engineering, the pancake machine. Press a button and one minute later two small flappers plop onto a paper plate. I watched this happen in abject wonder.

I carried my pancakes and sausage links to my computer station. Had a voter caught me stuffing my face, I’d have offered an enthusiastic “welcome,” while discreetly wiping syrup off my beard.

With breakfast taken care of, my teammates and I shared what had happened in our lives since we last worked together at the September gubernatorial election. We talked about vacations, the finer points of olive oil production, weight losses and weight gains. It felt like a family reunion.

Hours ticked by and still no voters. Was it possible they were ALL choosing to mail in their ballots? At mid-day, taking turns, we scattered for lunch. I ate a peanut butter and banana sandwich from home in the hotel lobby, next to the off-limits breakfast buffet area.

Shortly after 2 p.m. it finally happened: Two voters walked in.

We snapped to attention so fast you’d have thought Tom Cruise had arrived.

An older man and his adult son, originally from India, with limited English skills, had ballot issues. The son had lost his mail ballot and wanted to vote in person. The dad sought confirmation that he’d correctly marked his mail ballot.

While others researched the son’s eligibility, I walked over to help the befuddled dad. He held up the two pages of his marked ballot and asked if he’d messed up.

I shuddered. I didn’t want to see his choices. Was this a sting? Was I being tested by a stop-the-stealer looking for evidence of election worker bias?

Be careful, Courtney!

Then again, this fellow seemed a genuine novice. I made my eyes go fuzzy and let him show me his ballot sheets.

I focused on the color of the ink he’d used to make his choices.

Looks fine, I said. Now let’s get these ballots back in the envelope. No more waving around.

He struggled with the folding. I let him struggle. I didn’t want my fingerprints on it.

He signed the envelope per my instruction, but when it came to licking it shut, the dad seemed reluctant. Fear of germs? A language barrier? After waiting an awkward amount of time, I brought the envelope to my lips and licked it for him. He smiled approvingly.

I’ve since learned that election centers have adhesive sticks for this purpose. No tongues necessary.

Father and son departed with “I Voted” stickers, souvenir pens and our applause. The son returned a few minutes later. Could he have a few more stickers for his children?

These new Americans were so proud. They had exercised a basic right of citizenship. They seemed oblivious to the bitter political debates that voting triggers these days.

Only one other person came in during our first day of operation – a woman wanting to drop off rather than mail her ballot.

To summarize: Six election workers. Eight hours of vote center operation. Three voters.

Not inspiring stats, but not the fault of us election workers. We hadn’t chosen thumb twiddling as our main Saturday activity.

Before my next shift at the Holiday Inn Express I got a sad email saying that those “second breakfasts” had gone away. Hence forth, the buffet would be available to paying guests only.

My morale suffered for a day or two. I dreamed of hot pancakes that popped out with the press of a button.