My dead-end street is basically a dead zone. It’s rarely used by anyone for parking, day or night.

Thus my surprise in early March to find a red GMC pickup with an attached horse trailer parked adjacent to my house.

To the best of my knowledge, no one on my street had horses. Nor did anyone own a red GMC pickup with a license plate frame reading “Delano.”

No one was sleeping in the truck. The trailer, designed to carry four horses, was empty.

The mystery deepened when the truck and trailer didn’t budge for 10 days.

This rankled the Courtneys. Our view of the blossoming ornamental apple tree at the end of the street was obliterated. Exiting our driveway now required inching out beyond the horse trailer.

Why was this rig planted next to our property? Did it belong to a rancher high up on Partrick Road whose driveway was full up?

Finally, I took action. I went on the city’s website and reported the pickup and trailer as “abandoned.”

Was I acting like a male Karen? I didn’t own this stretch of the public street, yet I was behaving as if it were mine.

Two days later a vehicle with a city decal showed up. The city had jumped on my complaint!

No. This seemed to be a water guy inspecting a hydrant.

Then weird things began happening. When I wasn’t looking, the pickup and trailer moved 10 feet, leaving a spread of horse straw and horse poop on the road. On another day, the pickup was gone and the trailer was back at its old location.

Seemingly my street had been incorporated into the routines of a working ranch.

One evening on a walk, Cheryl and I rehearsed the conversation we would have if we ever caught the horseman maneuvering his parked possessions. Cheryl’s suggested a soft approach: Help us understand why you’re parking on our street?

Not direct enough, I said. Let’s just ask, Why are you here?

When we got back home, the horseman had come by while we were gone. The red truck at the front of the trailer had been replaced by an older red truck parked behind it, with all the windows rolled down and four sacks of horse feed in the back seat.

This meant he’d be coming back. I decided to sit on our porch and wait for him.

A showdown was coming. The tension reminded me of a scene in “High Noon” when the sheriff, Gary Cooper, waited for killers to arrive by train.

After almost an hour, I was cold and hungry. I put a note under the truck’s wiper blade — “Please call me. I’m a neighbor. Thank you. Kevin” — and went in for dinner.

Two hours later my cell buzzed. A man with an accent apologized for any aggravation. He was pasturing horses in a field beyond the end of our street. The rains had turned dirt to mud. He needed a temporary dry spot to park his stuff. He would move it in the morning.

In an instant, my aggrievement melted away and I was flooded with compassion. This guy was in bind.

No need to rush it, I said. Take your time. Drier days lie ahead.

The pickup and trailer were gone the next morning. Our view of the ornamental apple was back.

Five days and one storm later, a truck and the trailer returned, only this time we weren’t complaining. A neighbor was struggling with adversity.

I’m moving on. I’ll find something else to nitpick.

