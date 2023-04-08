KEVIN COURTNEY
My dead-end street is basically a dead zone. It’s rarely used by anyone for parking, day or night.
Thus my surprise in early March to find a red GMC pickup with an attached horse trailer parked adjacent to my house.
To the best of my knowledge, no one on my street had horses. Nor did anyone own a red GMC pickup with a license plate frame reading “Delano.”
No one was sleeping in the truck. The trailer, designed to carry four horses, was empty.
The mystery deepened when the truck and trailer didn’t budge for 10 days.
This rankled the Courtneys. Our view of the blossoming ornamental apple tree at the end of the street was obliterated. Exiting our driveway now required inching out beyond the horse trailer.
Why was this rig planted next to our property? Did it belong to a rancher high up on Partrick Road whose driveway was full up?
Finally, I took action. I went on the city’s website and reported the pickup and trailer as “abandoned.”
Was I acting like a male Karen? I didn’t own this stretch of the public street, yet I was behaving as if it were mine.
Two days later a vehicle with a city decal showed up. The city had jumped on my complaint!
No. This seemed to be a water guy inspecting a hydrant.
Then weird things began happening. When I wasn’t looking, the pickup and trailer moved 10 feet, leaving a spread of horse straw and horse poop on the road. On another day, the pickup was gone and the trailer was back at its old location.
Seemingly my street had been incorporated into the routines of a working ranch.
One evening on a walk, Cheryl and I rehearsed the conversation we would have if we ever caught the horseman maneuvering his parked possessions. Cheryl’s suggested a soft approach: Help us understand why you’re parking on our street?
Not direct enough, I said. Let’s just ask, Why are you here?
When we got back home, the horseman had come by while we were gone. The red truck at the front of the trailer had been replaced by an older red truck parked behind it, with all the windows rolled down and four sacks of horse feed in the back seat.
This meant he’d be coming back. I decided to sit on our porch and wait for him.
A showdown was coming. The tension reminded me of a scene in “High Noon” when the sheriff, Gary Cooper, waited for killers to arrive by train.
After almost an hour, I was cold and hungry. I put a note under the truck’s wiper blade — “Please call me. I’m a neighbor. Thank you. Kevin” — and went in for dinner.
Two hours later my cell buzzed. A man with an accent apologized for any aggravation. He was pasturing horses in a field beyond the end of our street. The rains had turned dirt to mud. He needed a temporary dry spot to park his stuff. He would move it in the morning.
In an instant, my aggrievement melted away and I was flooded with compassion. This guy was in bind.
No need to rush it, I said. Take your time. Drier days lie ahead.
The pickup and trailer were gone the next morning. Our view of the ornamental apple was back.
Five days and one storm later, a truck and the trailer returned, only this time we weren’t complaining. A neighbor was struggling with adversity.
I’m moving on. I’ll find something else to nitpick.
Napa Creek in downtown Napa became a churning flow of chocolate-brown waters after overnight rainstorms. This video was taken at 8:25 a.m. Monday.
Jennifer Huffman, Register video
Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area
Storm Coverage 2
A pedestrian walks by Wilford’s in downtown Napa with the Napa river visible as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 1
A pedestrian using an umbrella crossed the street in downtown Napa as rain continued to fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind, including bursts of small hail.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 3
A pedestrian crosses train tracks in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 4
Storm clouds hang over First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall onTuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 5
Valerie Bez and her dog Maggie walk down the sidewalk in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 6
A pedestrian using an umbrella walks along the sidewalk in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 7
Pedestrians using an umbrella cross train tracks downtown Napa as the rain continues fall on Tuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 8
The First Presbyterian Church spire is seen reflected in a puddle in downtown Napa as the rain continues fall onTuesday. The Bay Area woke up to another significant bout of rain and wind on Tuesday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 11
A tree is seen reflected in a puddle in downtown Napa as the rain continued to fall earlier this week.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm Coverage 10
A pedestrian using an umbrella walked along a downtown Napa sidewalk Jan. 10, in the midst of a lengthy chain of rainstorms that swept through Northern California during the first half of the month.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 1
Yountville town employees worked to contain flooding at Hopper Creek, which spilled over into the Oak Circle neighborhood Monday morning. The latest atmospheric river to enter the Bay Area brought more than 2 inches of rain to many parts of Napa County.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 2
A pedestrian paused to look at a flooded street after Hopper Creek in Yountville spilled over on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 4
The Mira Winery vineyard is seen flooded in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 3
A flooded section of Washington Street is seen in Yountville on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 5
A car passes along a flooded section of Washington Street in Napa on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm 6
Pedestrians pare seen walking across a foot bridge above Hopper Creek which spilled over and flooded the Oak Circle neighborhood in Yountville spilled over on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 1
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 2
People stood on the banks of the Oxbow Commons flood bypass near the Napa River on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 3
A person takes photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 4
A Pedestrian walks along the Napa River through Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 5
People walk along the Napa River and take photos in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 6
People are seen near police tape and restrictive signs erected to keep people from entering Oxbow Commons in Napa as the river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Storm 9
People are seen crossing the First Street bridge in downtown Napa as the Napa river approaches flood level on Monday. The latest atmospheric river brought more rain and high winds to the Napa Valley causing some flooding and power outages.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew works to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates Thursday after closing the Napa River downtown spillway the day before. Authorities planned to shut the gates again Saturday ahead of new Bay Area storms expected to raise the river level north of the city past 23 feet by Tuesday, less than two feet below flood stage.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks toward Oxbow Commons after the flood gates were reopened less than 24 hours after being closed in Napa on Thursday. The city plans to close them again on Saturday as another band of significant rainfall heads towards the North Bay.
Nick Otto, Register
Kennedy Park encampment
A Napa City employee is seen collecting fallen debris in Kennedy Park caused by strong winds which accompanied the most recent storm to slam into the Bay Area on Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People are seen taking photos of the Napa River from Oxbow Commons on Thursday. The Oxbow Commons flood gates were reopened on Thursday, but city officials say they will be closed again on Saturday as another wave of storms are suppose to hit the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
The Napa Golf Course in Kennedy Park is seen flooded on Thursday.
Nick Otto ,Register
Storm
Spectators watched as crews worked to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates on Wednesday while a powerful storm began passing through the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian using an umbrella walked past a sign warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
People gathered near the Napa River on Wednesday, before authorities closed the Oxbow Commons flood gates to turn the linear park into a flood relief channel during a major Bay Area storm.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walked Wednesday along McKinstry Street in Napa, which was closed later in the day in preparation for shutting nearby flood gates that would turn the Oxbow Commons into a flood bypass for the Napa River downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant a technician with the flood control district cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons Flood Gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates will close today in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walks through Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Signs warning of a flooding hazard at Oxbow Commons are seen in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A view of the Oxbow Commons as the rain falls in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A pedestrian walking across the First Street Bridge looks down at Oxbow Commons in Napa on Wednesday. The Commons will be closed later today when the flood gates are closed in anticipation of the major storm scheduled to hit the Bay Area starting Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Leif Bryant, a technician with the Napa County Flood Control District cleans dirt from the rivets of the Oxbow Commons flood gates near McKinstry Street in Napa on Wednesday. The flood gates closed in anticipation of the major storm approaching the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gather in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A spectator braves the rain to get video of crews woringk to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Spectators gathered in a steady rain to watch crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday evening, as a powerful storm bore down on the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
Crews work to close the Oxbow Commons flood gates in Napa on Wednesday as a powerful storm slams into the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Storm
A crew worked to open the Oxbow Commons flood gates before noon Thursday in downtown Napa. The city and the Napa County flood control district plan to close them again Saturday afternoon ahead of another expected storm in the Bay Area.
Nick Otto, Register
Kevin can be contacted at
kfcourtney@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!