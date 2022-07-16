Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Why so many American flags around Napa?

On the lead-up to the Fourth of July, my blinders fell off. The Big Day was still weeks away, but I noticed that my west Napa neighborhood was already awash in American flags.

Did I not get the memo? The Stars and Stripes now wave on front yards all summer, not just Independence Day?

Well, fine then. When a nation has a banner as stunning as ours, why not flaunt it?

Then doubts crept in. Were high-intensity flag wavers making a political statement? Did they consider themselves super patriots? Were these flags a symbol of the culture war now gripping America?

It was simpler when I was a kid. I remember fireworks shows, barbecues and prodigious amounts of watermelon on the Fourth, but no Courtney house flag. My dad served in the Army for almost four years in World War II. After all that, maybe he had nothing flamboyantly patriotic left to say.

I’ve always put up the flag on the Fourth. Sometimes Memorial Day, too.

I’m proud to be an American. Holiday flag flying seemed like the respectful thing to do.

Unfortunately, if you wave the flag too much these days, you’re considered a Trump zealot. Too little and you’re one of those coastal liberals.

I can see how such generalizations could be made. When the mob stormed the capitol on Jan. 6, the chaotic scene was awash with American flags. The red, white and blue is generally not the banner of choice when people protest police shootings and other social injustices.

My high regard for the flag doesn’t make me a nationalist. I recognize the good, the bad and the ugly in American history. I support the ongoing churning to achieve a more equitable society.

What are my neighbors thinking when they fly the flag daily? I wish I knew.

Rather than knocking on doors and asking, I decided to assess the flag temperature around me while on one of my runs at dawn. This was four days after the Fourth.

Most people had likely put their flags away until next year, but 34 out of an estimated 200 homes still had Old Glories flying from porches, roofs, garages and dedicated yard poles. An impressive number for a run-of-the-mill Friday, I thought. Two homes also flew rainbow flags, another waved a Warriors banner.

To my chagrin, 25 of the 34 American flags had been left out overnight without illumination. That’s a violation of the U.S. Flag Code. Old Glory is not supposed to be left to languish in the dark.

Of the nine flags that could be considered illuminated, many were barely lit by a nearby porch or garage light. The Flag Code suggests that flags have their own spotlight.

The sight of flags lost in the murky twilight did not raise my patriotic spirit. What did were several homes decorated with red, white and blue bunting. Bunting looks great even in twilight. Unlit flags not so much.

My household celebrated modestly on the Fourth this year. I retrieved a flag that had slumbered in a corner of our garage since Memorial Day. Although I had no audience, carrying it to our front porch felt ceremonial.

As I inserted the national emblem into the bracket, a breeze grabbed the cloth, and it sprang to life. Fifty stars and 13 stripes buffeted my face. For the briefest of moments, I experienced goose bumps.

Later that morning, Cheryl found a smaller Old Glory and planted it next to the sidewalk. Our frontage was now aflutter.

A passerby might have wondered what was going on at the Courtneys. So much flag waving. So much Fourth of July spirit.

Was it measured pride in their country’s history?

Or was it something else. Were they Trumpers?