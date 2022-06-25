Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Would wearing this hat make me a jerk?

During last week’s heat wave, I inventoried my hat choices for sun protection. I have floppy ones that shade my entire head and baseball caps that cover only my beak.

I rotate through all of them but one – the crimson cap that screams HARVARD LAW all in caps. I’m afraid people will think me to be a shameless braggart.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

They wouldn’t be wrong. I did buy the hat in a bragging frame of mind. My son was attending Harvard Law School. No Courtney had ever risen so high in academia. I was bursting with parental pride.

To get the hat, Cheryl and I visited Harvard’s Cambridge campus. It was summer. Dennis wasn’t present so we strolled the campus alone.

Looking for something to tie Dennis to this citadel of academia, we sought out his campus apartment. To my delight, his name was on the mailbox. I took a photo.

A few blocks away we stumbled upon a bookstore devoted to the law school. Ignoring the textbooks, I focused on the paraphernalia. The HARVARD LAW sweatshirts seemed too gaudy, the HARVARD LAW pens too tiny. The baseball hat seemed just right.

Back in Napa, I positioned my trophy hat on my dresser. It looked damn good. “HARVARD” was writ in big gold letters; just below, “LAW” in white thread. And on the side, the law school shield: three sheaves of wheat beneath the Latin word “veritas.”

I didn’t begin to understand the wheat reference, but it hardly mattered. The hat evoked a pantheon of famous Harvard Law graduates, including both Obamas, three current U.S. Supreme Court justices, not to mention journalists Bob Woodward and Jeffrey Toobin. And yes, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Where would I wear a hat dripping with braggadocio? At the supermarket, would it blend in with all the other folks stomping around in Warriors and Giants gear?

I feared not. The Warriors and Giants are teams with mass appeal. They’re the glue that holds us together at a time when so much in politics divides us.

But “HARVARD LAW”? Instead of the common man (or woman), it might suggest Wall Street financiers dripping with lucre and business and government elites.

After much debate, I decided that the proper time to wear my hat was never. I didn’t want to be labeled a pompous ass or fraud. Did Kevin Courtney really go to Harvard?

Years have passed. The hat has gathered dust.

Last week I decided to ask my son, now an intellectual property lawyer in SoCal, for hat advice. Was I being ridiculously self-conscious?

“People overthink this,” said Dennis, who doesn’t own any Harvard Law garb himself. “It’s just a hat,” one probably aimed more at parents than law school graduates, he said.

Since Americans live in a sea of themed apparel, he doubted that anyone would even notice.

But be aware, Dennis said. My edition of the HARVARD LAW hat is now toxic in some quarters. It’s those sheaves of wheat.

They come from the family crest of a guy who endowed the university’s first law professorship 200 years ago. It recently came to light that his family earned its wealth running a plantation in Antiqua where slaves were treated brutally.

Protests ensued. The law school tossed the old shield and adopted a new design last August. In place of the wheat sheaves, intersecting lines form a somewhat abstract image – to me, a flower bud.

So go ahead and wear the HARVARD LAW hat wherever you want, Dennis said, but be aware of the controversy. To critics of the old design, I might as well be wearing a MAGA hat.