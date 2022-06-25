Kevin Courtney, Napa Journal: Would wearing this hat make me a jerk?

KEVIN COURTNEY
During last week’s heat wave, I inventoried my hat choices for sun protection. I have floppy ones that shade my entire head and baseball caps that cover only my beak.
I rotate through all of them but one – the crimson cap that screams HARVARD LAW all in caps. I’m afraid people will think me to be a shameless braggart.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
They wouldn’t be wrong. I did buy the hat in a bragging frame of mind. My son was attending Harvard Law School. No Courtney had ever risen so high in academia. I was bursting with parental pride.
To get the hat, Cheryl and I visited Harvard’s Cambridge campus. It was summer. Dennis wasn’t present so we strolled the campus alone.
Looking for something to tie Dennis to this citadel of academia, we sought out his campus apartment. To my delight, his name was on the mailbox. I took a photo.
A few blocks away we stumbled upon a bookstore devoted to the law school. Ignoring the textbooks, I focused on the paraphernalia. The HARVARD LAW sweatshirts seemed too gaudy, the HARVARD LAW pens too tiny. The baseball hat seemed just right.
Back in Napa, I positioned my trophy hat on my dresser. It looked damn good. “HARVARD” was writ in big gold letters; just below, “LAW” in white thread. And on the side, the law school shield: three sheaves of wheat beneath the Latin word “veritas.”
I didn’t begin to understand the wheat reference, but it hardly mattered. The hat evoked a pantheon of famous Harvard Law graduates, including both Obamas, three current U.S. Supreme Court justices, not to mention journalists Bob Woodward and Jeffrey Toobin. And yes, Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Where would I wear a hat dripping with braggadocio? At the supermarket, would it blend in with all the other folks stomping around in Warriors and Giants gear?
I feared not. The Warriors and Giants are teams with mass appeal. They’re the glue that holds us together at a time when so much in politics divides us.
But “HARVARD LAW”? Instead of the common man (or woman), it might suggest Wall Street financiers dripping with lucre and business and government elites.
After much debate, I decided that the proper time to wear my hat was never. I didn’t want to be labeled a pompous ass or fraud. Did Kevin Courtney really go to Harvard?
Years have passed. The hat has gathered dust.
Last week I decided to ask my son, now an intellectual property lawyer in SoCal, for hat advice. Was I being ridiculously self-conscious?
“People overthink this,” said Dennis, who doesn’t own any Harvard Law garb himself. “It’s just a hat,” one probably aimed more at parents than law school graduates, he said.
Since Americans live in a sea of themed apparel, he doubted that anyone would even notice.
But be aware, Dennis said. My edition of the HARVARD LAW hat is now toxic in some quarters. It’s those sheaves of wheat.
They come from the family crest of a guy who endowed the university’s first law professorship 200 years ago. It recently came to light that his family earned its wealth running a plantation in Antiqua where slaves were treated brutally.
Protests ensued. The law school tossed the old shield and adopted a new design last August. In place of the wheat sheaves, intersecting lines form a somewhat abstract image – to me, a flower bud.
So go ahead and wear the HARVARD LAW hat wherever you want, Dennis said, but be aware of the controversy. To critics of the old design, I might as well be wearing a MAGA hat.
Photos: Rallies across US demand gun law changes
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People shout as they participate at a March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Jennifer Peltz
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
Fragrance Harris Stanfield, center, talks about her experience surviving the Tops attack alongside some of her Tops coworkers during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)
Derek Gee
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
A banner is displayed during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People listen to the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn speak during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
People listen to Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting, speak during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Tanya Welk listens to the program during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School holds up a sign during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Children participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Children hold signs during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Patricia Oliver, left, and Manuel Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speak on stage during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Protesters march during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
Joy Jenner and her daughter Sydney Jenner, 18, and a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School lean on each other during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Mike Stocker
A placard is displayed during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Gemunu Amarasinghe
Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
David Hogg, March For Our Lives Co-Founder and survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Deborah Plotkin carries her grandson as she attends the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Chuck Kabacinski participates in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People hold signs during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
People attend in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
With the White House in the background, RuQuan Brown, a gun violence survivor and activist with March For Our Lives, speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
People hold signs in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Patricia Oliver, parent of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., hugs gun violence survivors during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Stella Valenti, 16, leads 100 people in a "March For Our Lives" anti-gun-violence rally at Griswold Park in Erie, Pa., Saturday, June 11, 2022. A rising senior at Erie High School, where one student was shot and injured in early April, Valenti was a featured speaker earlier in the rally. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Greg Wohlford
Riley P, 10, from Milan, holds up a sign on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., at a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Robert Killips
People gather for a gun control rally at Griswold Park in Erie, Pa., Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)
Greg Wohlford
Jeff Snyder, of Olympia, Wash., stands with other gun-control advocates from around the Puget Sound during a rally at the state Capitol in Olympia on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Tony Overman/The News Tribune via AP)
Tony Overman
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!