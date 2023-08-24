If you ever wondered about how precarious the local news business can be, the last few weeks have been a solid reminder. A small paper in central Wisconsin, The Wausau Pilot and Review, is facing an existential threat after it reported a local businessman called a teenager an anti-gay slur — the one that rhymes with “bag” — during a public governmental meeting in 2021.

Cory Tomczyk, now a Republican state senator, denied using the word and, after the paper refused to retract its reporting — based on numerous eyewitness accounts — he sued. Though the suit was dismissed earlier this year, Tomczyk has appealed, and the paper is facing $150,000 in legal bills.

Ironically, perhaps the reason the paper had to rely on eyewitness accounts instead of its own first-person reportage is due to financial constraints. Still, the paper had three sworn statements stating Tomczyk used that word during the meeting, and Tomczyk himself admitted to using the hateful phrase in a different context. Despite all this, the paper may go out of business despite the facts and the law, particularly the First Amendment, being firmly on its side.

And in Kansas, a paper was raided for, according to police, illegally accessing the driving records of a business owner who, despite having a drunk-driving conviction, had applied for a liquor license. Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn said she downloaded the record from a public website after getting the driver’s license number and birth date from a source. The paper and its attorneys have denied they have done anything wrong and noted no story ever came out based on that record.

The Register had its own mini version of this last week following the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the contentious Le Colline Vineyard. After the board voted 3-2 to deny David and Kathleen DiCesaris the ability to build the Angwin-area project, a brief kerfuffle broke out between David DiCesaris and Mike Hackett, long an opponent of Le Colline.

Normally, our reporter, Barry Eberling, would be in the chambers and would have had a ringside view, if you will, of the incident. But Barry was under the weather — and because you can’t take a reporter like Barry off of a story like this — he covered it via the county’s live feed. Unfortunately, it cut out before the tiff broke out, and so our reporting was, by definition, second-hand.

And, as it turns out, views differed. I had three separate sources claiming that, during the shouted exchange, one of the parties spit on the other, and so an online version of the story stated as such. The following day, another group of people swore this wasn’t so, and that nothing more than R-rated words were spit, not saliva. (Perhaps a bit of spittle flew out during the heated exchange, making claims of “spitting” accurate but, in such a scenario, rather overstated. Alas, no one would confirm or deny this, so it remains speculation.)

I took the middle ground and updated the story with the aspects that seemed to be undisputed. As you might guess, no one was entirely happy with this, but in journalism, that’s just sometimes how it goes.

It’s doubtful that anyone would decide to sue the paper based on this reporting, or if they did, that they would have any chance of winning. (One benefit of corporate ownership is having access to very, very good legal counsel, something independent outlets don’t always have.)

But as Kansas and Wisconsin show, if a deep-pocketed group or individual decides to go after an outlet — more often, right-wingers poisoned by years, if not decades, of Republican demonization of a free press — they can silence a voice regardless of the facts.

This is, of course, more than mildly terrifying, and a reminder to everyone who reports on the various news, features and sports of Napa County that we need to stop fighting with one another. It’s counterproductive and demoralizing for everyone involved. Venting is one thing, and I certainly appreciate the relief that comes from an airing of grievances. But the trash talking of the Register has become pervasive enough that I’m beginning to wonder how much of it is a cynical ploy to improve their own subscription numbers and bottom lines.

Hey, we’re not perfect. I know that, and I’m certainly not urging readers to stop with their criticism and concerns — I doubt my writing such a request would hold any weight anyhow. I’m writing to my colleagues: If you want to claim your coverage is more comprehensive, more in-depth, and more important than what people can find in our pages, it’s better if you prove it by doing it. I’ll do the same.