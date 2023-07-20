It has just come to my attention that there is a battle for life going on unnoticed directly under, around and, too frequently, over our noses.

I’ve been a tree hugger most of my life but until recently, had never noticed a slowly evolving struggle for survival between our sturdiest, longest-lived members of our plant world and one of its wimpiest!

The combatants in this fight on one side are our local trees, both native and imported.

The opponent is a fairly small, somewhat innocuous invader from Europe commonly known as English Ivy. For what reason, pray tell, could this conflict exist? It’s all about the “Kiss of Life” – sunlight, a necessary ingredient for every green plant’s level of happiness.

A step back into sixth grade science: sunlight = energy; no sunlight = no photosynthesis; no photosynthesis (extracting carbon from CO2 in air) = no carbon; no carbon = no food for future plant growth and health.

The mighty Oak, the stately Bay and the complete assortment of Earth’s trees were blessed with the ability to grow tall and strong, thrusting their branches and leaves skyward. Ivy on the other hand in its past, made the poor decision of wallowing around on earth in the shade.

In order to overcome its poor initial decision to slink around on the ground, ivy has evolved and developed climbing vines with tendrils. These vines allow the plant to wander hither and yon in search of any vertical structure upon which it can clamor skyward in search of a needed sun source.

Ivy often becomes a chronic miscreant and has no sense of territorial rights. As a result, trees become a natural “alley-oop” for ivy’s need for sun, thus allowing its food production. If allowed to run rampant over a tree in its greed for light, ivy can frequently smother an entire large tree, essentially starving it to death by robbing it of its own need for sun.

On a recent stroll along the Napa River Trail, I was enjoying with awe the natural woodland between the trail and the river. Being a tree guy, I was identifying various trees as I wandered by. Then I began to realize that there were a large percentage of trees I should have been able to identify but could not. I scratched my head and realized why: these questionable trees were covered, partially if not entirely, with ivy.

Ivy is heavy! This fact was realized by me having dug up and removed several large infestations of it in my youth. Ivy draped over a tree can break branches and act as a sail by catching the wind. This in turn tests the tree’s base and root system’s ability to hold onto its place on planet earth. This is especially challenging in these current days of saturated soil and wicked wind gusts.

A tree suffocating beneath a blanket of ivy will not be healthy and will be susceptible to disease and insect infestation. Any such tree is potentially a victim to windfall tumbling onto a house or, especially along the waterways, pulling out of bank and possibly causing flooding. These River Walk trees are in danger of becoming such casualties. They need our help!

Rather than throwing my hands in the air and fretting, I want to do something to brighten the future of those trees. My hope is to gather a group of fellow tree lovers armed with pruners, loppers and handsaws and attack those ivy vines, severing them at the tree’s base.

We could then stand back over the next few months and observe the ivy going through its various stages of deathly throes. As a result, the trees could return to living freely and basking in the sunshine!

If there are tree lovers willing to help, please show up on July 29, 9 a.m. at the Elks Club parking lot on 2840 Soscol Ave.! Bring a pair of hand pruners, loppers and/or a small pruning saw if possible (there will be some on site as well). Wearing of long-sleeved shirts, long pants, boots or beat up shoes is highly recommended.

For more information, call me at 707-363-6602 or email senortree@comcast.net.

Chris Sauer

Napa