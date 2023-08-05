Before finding domestic bliss in north Napa, I lived for a very short amount of time in Boyes Hot Springs in Sonoma County. That charming, but tiny, AirBnB served as my base while I looked for more permanent housing. I had just accepted the job as editor of the Napa Valley Register, and my mind was wide open about where I wanted to live.

One evening, I sat at the bar at Sonoma Springs Brewing and asked a fellow patron about the supposed feud I had heard about between Napa and Sonoma counties. Well, “feud” may be a bit too harsh, but it seemed a bit more than a simple rivalry.

He didn’t have much of an answer, as I recall, relying mostly on tropes that the county is too expensive, snooty, and overly impressed with its Cabernet (columnist Dan Berger would surely agree about the last point!) But he did say one thing I did remember:

“I’m pretty sure they don’t think there’s a rivalry at all,” he said. “It’s pretty much only on this side of the line.”

This made a lot of sense to me. I grew up in San Diego and had a red-hot hatred of all things Los Angeles, particularly the Dodgers. This year, as in most years, the Dodgers sit in first place, while the (sigh) underperforming Padres languish in fourth.

After my undergrad years at UC Berkeley — which failed to convert me into a Giants fan — I surprisingly found myself in Los Angeles, a place that would be my home, on and off, for the better part of two decades. I wasn’t there very long before I learned that Angelenos were either unaware of their reputation elsewhere in the Golden State or simply didn’t care. (As a friend once put it: “New Yorkers think they’re the center of the universe; Angelenos aren’t aware of the rest of the universe.”)

On a similar vein, us Napans just don’t worry about what the Sonoma folk think of us. Jeez. We already know we’re better. It’s not snooty if it’s earned, right? And though Sonoma County is full of wonderful places, friendly people and (mostly) good wine, on occasion our neighbor to the west can be a bit “School on Saturday.” You know: No class.

Case in point: on Thursday, the Sonoma County Fair held a — hmm, exhibition? — of a group that refers to itself as “The Midget Wrestling Warriors,” its second year doing so.

"The fans at last summer's show were awesome, and we can't wait to see them again this year! Santa Rosa is going to be rockin' when we hit the ring in August!" Dan DiLucchio, who goes by the stage name Short Sleeve Sampson, said in a promo of the show.

Seriously? If one was feeling charitable, doing something like this once could perhaps be attributed to ignorance — though the intellectual backbending to do so would still remain a task. But doing something like this twice, something that belongs to the ash heap of a different era — 1980s Australia, perhaps — indicates a specific intentionality. It seems I’m right.

A letter written on July 25 by Eli Gelardin, the CEO of the Marin Center for Independent Living, and Eileen Norman, the president of Little People of America, to Becky Bartling, the CEO of the Sonoma County Fair Foundation, made it clear such an event was an affront to the dignity and personhood of disabled people generally, and little people in particular.

“Shows that make a spectacle out of disabled persons only dehumanize them for the entertainment of others,” the two wrote. “The show is an expression of ableism. The ‘M’ word was created as a label to refer to little people who were on display for curiosity and sport. The national organization Little People of America considers this word to be a discriminatory slur.”

They urged her to pay the workers, but cancel the show.

It didn’t work.

I called up Bartling to get her response to all this. Though I didn’t hear back in time, she told the San Francisco Chronicle that since last year’s event was a hit, she wanted to do it again.

“It’s a career choice,” she said. “This is an opportunity for individuals to express themselves, to showcase their athleticism and to provide a livelihood.”

I suppose the money the fair gets from the show didn’t hurt either.

Closer to home, I called up Robert Haines, who was my sponsor for the Napa Sunrise Rotary, a retired businessman and, as it turns out, a little person. His thoughts on the matter were succinct: Disgusting.

“There are thousands of people with dwarfism in the country that work hard every day in professional fields, and this sets our image back,” said Haines, who is also a member of the Little People of America. “We want to be treated and respected like everyone else, and this hurts our image.”

Doesn’t seem like a big ask.