Wednesday was a good day.

It was one of the few days in recent months where I could honestly say “That was a fun day at work.”

It wasn’t because anything special happened or we debuted some crack bit of journalism.

Rather, it was because I actually got to see at least some of my staff in person.

Like many businesses, we’ve been operating largely remotely since late March. We had a handful of staff who couldn’t or wouldn’t work from home, so there is a skeleton crew in the office. The rest are scattered in a long line between Lake County and Solano County.

For the most part this has worked well, except for some technical hiccups getting everyone logged into our corporate servers remotely, and the occasional miscommunication where someone gets left off an email thread.

My staff has done a great job reporting and even getting photos and videos in these strange new times and the production system has worked surprisingly smoothly.

For me, things have gone well. I was already set up to run things from home (that’s how we did things the day of the 2014 earthquake, where the newsroom became the office off my bedroom).

I did find, however, that it was hard to maintain personal contact with everyone.

I never did like staff meetings – too many potentially productive hours of my professional life have been consumed by pointless staff meetings.

But in a small organization like ours, it was easy for me to have one-on-one time by simply wandering into the newsroom or popping into the Upvalley offices for a few minutes.

A few weeks ago, though, our publisher assembled a photo montage of all the staff, using selfies from their home workplaces. I realized there was plenty of my staff that I hadn’t laid eyes on since sometime around March 20.

I asked everyone to schedule some time this last week so I could chat one on one. We talked about how they were holding up, how their jobs were going, what their career plans might be, what stories they were working on, all sorts of things.

A surprising number of them wanted to meet in person. I have been working in the Napa office once per week for the last month or so, and six or seven of them said they would stop in my office on Wednesday when I was there.

We met social-distancing style – me on one end of my 6-foot conference table and the staff member on the other. We were fully masked up.

And I’ve never been so glad to see them. There hasn’t been that much activity in the newsroom in months, said some of the staffers who have been there for the duration.

They didn’t just come in to see me, but they lingered with other staffers (at a distance and with masks, of course) catching up and just taking pleasure in each other’s company.

Humans, even the introverted ones, weren’t built for prolonged isolation. We need to see our friends and family, even if we can’t touch them. We need that small talk that seems so aimless and meandering in normal times.

It was the first time my staff has been together, at least in bits and pieces, since March.

And it made Wednesday a really fun day.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

