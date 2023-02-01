Mi Familia, Mi Comunidad: Empathy vital for child development

I came across a meme that read “The worst part about growing up is no one asks what your favorite dinosaur is anymore.” While it gave me a chuckle, it also reminded me of how ready young children are to share about themselves and learn about others. Learning about each other supports a child’s social and emotional development and studies show developing these skills makes a huge difference in children’s lives.

Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of another, comes naturally to most humans and we can be intentional in helping young children develop these important skills. At First 5 Napa County, we support young children, their caregivers, and providers through developing and enhancing coordinated, integrated, and equitable systems that care for, support, educate and respect families and children 0-5 years of age. Through our work we support others in looking for natural opportunities to practice empathy with young children.

Here are some ideas to support the development of this important skill:

- Diversify your bookshelf: Seek out stories with characters that have a different lived experience than your child or your family. Look for books that feature lead characters of color, a variety of gender expressions, abilities, different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds. Books are a wonderful way to open windows to the rest of the world for children. Similarly, books can be used to share your family’s story and identity with your child. Look for books where your child sees themself and your family reflected in the story.

- Practice speaking up: As characters in the books you read encounter challenging situations ask your child, Does this seem fair to you? Why or why not? How would you feel if you were in this situation? Ask your child what they would do if they were in these situations or how they might help the character.

- Talk about feelings: When reading books, spend time looking at the facial expressions and body language of characters. Ask your child how they think the character is feeling and why they might feel that way. Look for opportunities throughout your daily routine to talk about feelings. Narrate and model facial expression and body language for your child to help them understand their own feelings. Example: “Your block tower fell down. You look frustrated. Your face looks like this [imitate] and your arms are crossed like this [imitate]”

- Talk about differences: No two people are exactly the same. We may have things about us that are the same, but we also have things that are different. That makes us all unique!

- See and talk about skin color: Our skin is the color it is because of our birth parents, where our ancestors came from, and melanin.

- Participate in cultural and social events: Community cultural and social events bring people together in many ways to express their traditions, values, and ideas. Community organizations throughout Napa County offer a variety of opportunities for all ages to learn about each other. From regular cultural celebrations and events at our local libraries to author talks through Napa Bookmine to exhibits at our local museums and galleries and other cultural events, there are many ways to learn about others locally.

February is Black History Month and while we should learn about and celebrate the stories of the Black community all year long, a group of community members and organizations have come together to provide an intentional space for sharing historical, contemporary, and local Black history and stories – creating a wonderful opportunity for children and families to share about themselves and learn about others.

People B4 Policy in collaboration with First 5 Napa County, Mentis/Teens Connect and CrossWalk Community Church are organizing the 6th annual Napa Valley Black History Month Celebration on February 11, 2023. To learn more about this event visit: bit.ly/NVBlackHistory

For the last six years, this community effort has provided community education through sharing stories of the Black community. This year’s event, Educating and Empowering the next generation of Black Leaders and allies, will include a keynote by Dr. Torence Powell, president of Napa Valley College, a youth panel, music, educational opportunities, activities for children, a delicious meal from Buster's Southern Barbeque and wine from local Black-owned wineries. Spanish interpretation of the program will be available.

First 5 Napa County is proud to provide a series of educational coloring sheets to families attending this year’s Napa Valley Black History Month Celebration. The coloring sheets were designed in collaboration with local artist, Britannia Anoa’i-Gonzalez and include portraits of Black leaders like writer and activist, Audre Lorde, actor Billy Porter, and environmental activist Isra Hirsi. Each coloring sheet includes a caption to support discussions between children and caregivers of who these leaders are and their impact on the world.

As we grow up, we may find less and less people ask us what our favorite dinosaur is, but with a little intentionality we can seek out opportunities to learn about others and model this for our children. My favorite dinosaur is the Apatosaurus - What's yours?

