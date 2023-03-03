It takes the support of the whole community to care for young children in Napa County. Community Resources for Children helps child care providers, caregivers and parents in providing children with the best possible start in life.

Luz is one of hundreds of caregivers who are supported by CRC. She cares for five children, ages 3 through 12. Some of the children she cares for are her own grandchildren and others are the children of her friends and neighbors. She loves caring for children; however the work can be isolating and stressful at times and Luz often faces financial instability.

By participating in our Parent & Caregiver Cafés, she has been able to meet and connect with other Spanish-speaking caregivers who share similar experiences. The cafés have also allowed her to learn strategies for supporting children and managing challenging behaviors. She has learned to reflect on her own strengths as a caregiver and now understands the vital connection between her own wellbeing and how it supports her ability to care for the children by providing a safe, nurturing and consistent environment. She shared, “I learned the importance of modeling the behaviors I want to see and using encouraging statements to support the children.”

Although all families are vulnerable to the stresses of parenthood and caregiving, some are more vulnerable than others. Financial instability and poverty can lead to high levels of stress and trauma, which can interfere with a parent's/caregiver’s ability to form secure attachments with their children.

Why are secure attachments important?

Strong bonds and attachments with parents and caregivers are crucial for a child's overall development and well-being, laying the foundation for their future relationships and success in life. Strong bonds help develop emotional security, cognitive development, and socialization skills.

Secure attachments are formed between a child and a caregiver when the caregiver provides consistently responsive care and comfort; understanding when a child is overwhelmed, speaking in a calm voice, co-regulating and offering comfort when a child is hurt – these are all ways that a caregiver can form secure attachments with a child. That secure attachment is what gives a child a sense of safety; the child knows who is there to provide support, warmth, and care as they grow and develop their sense of independence.

Fortunately, programs and initiatives such as early childhood education programs, parent education and support groups, as well as family resource centers, can help parents and caregivers from every socio-economic background build secure attachments with their children. Here in Napa County, together with the other members of the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Community Resources for Children strengthens parents and caregivers caring for young children.

In addition to parents, CRC serves caregivers because they play a critical role in a child's life when providing care. By offering nurturing child care, emotional support, and practical assistance, caregivers can help promote positive outcomes for children and ease the burden of caregiving for parents, contributing to the overall well-being of families.

CRC’s bilingual Parent & Caregiver Café program is designed to support parents and caregivers in developing secure attachments with their children. The program consists of small groups of parents and caregivers who come together for a series of facilitated conversations in English and Spanish on various topics related to caring for young children, such as building strong relationships with children, managing challenging behaviors, and promoting healthy child development. Through these conversations, parents and caregivers can share their own experiences, learn from one another, and receive guidance and support from trained facilitators.

By creating safe spaces for parents and caregivers who share a common language and cultural background, the cafés help foster strong emotional connections between caregivers that can help build resilience. Additionally, by strengthening the health and wellbeing of parents and caregivers, we ensure that the children in their care continue to thrive.

The cafés also incorporate the Raising Safe Kids curriculum, developed by the American Psychological Association. The curriculum is designed to prevent violence in the lives of young children through positive parenting skills and early interventions around topics such as helping children manage their emotions and limiting the influence of violence in the media. Additionally, through the Cafes, parents and caregivers receive educational materials, resources, and activities to help parents and caregivers strengthen their bonds with their children.

Programs such as Parent & Caregiver Cafe support all parents/caregivers and, together with the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County, aim to inspire local residents to build a resilient community that is safe and supportive for all of our children and families.

All families are vulnerable to the stresses of parenthood/caregiving at one time or another. CRC and the CAPC are here to help.