Here in Napa Valley our wines are renowned around the world. But while our craft spirits receive less attention, they are a major contributor to California’s economy – thanks in no small part to efforts by our state government to foster this burgeoning industry.

Since I started my distillery in 2009, I’ve witnessed tremendous growth both for my own business and others, spurred along by a tax and regulatory structure that promotes growth and access to the marketplace. Now it is time for policymakers to continue that growth by reforming outdated laws still on the books that block adult consumer access to canned cocktails made with real spirits, which are booming in popularity. These ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages often contain the same or lower amounts of alcohol than their beer- and wine-based counterparts, yet current law makes it much more difficult for adult consumers to get these products at grocery or convenience stores.

While grocery and convenience stores can sell spirits RTDs, they are forced to pay extra for a prohibitively expensive license to do so even though they already sell beer and wine seltzers often with higher alcohol content. This puts California’s craft spirits industry at a significant disadvantage. Beer- and wine-based RTDs are sold in more than 28,000 locations, while spirits-based RTDs are only available in half that amount, depriving small businesses of millions of potential customers.

Thankfully, there is a bill before the state Senate that would correct this disparity. SB277, sponsored by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), is a commonsense reform that is in-line with other efforts lawmakers have taken to provide craft distillers with greater market access. Under this legislation, which passed unanimously out of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee and now heads to the Appropriations Committee, retailers would be able to sell containers of spirits-based RTDs up to 16 ounces, with no more than 10% alcohol by volume, right alongside other beverages with the same or similar alcohol content. That’s a small change with a big impact: greater market access for small distillers, more choices for consumers, and as much as $60 million in additional excise tax revenue for the state.

Over the past decade – thanks to the advocacy of the California Artisanal Distillers Guild, of which I served as the first president – California has gone from one of the worst states for this industry to do business in to one of the best. Craft distillers can now operate tasting rooms and sell their products to customers from their distilleries. These consumer-friendly measures led to small producers opening in every corner of the state. Today, the spirits industry supports nearly 150,000 jobs in California and generates more than $16 billion in economic activity each year.

But now other states are catching up and doing more to promote their homegrown distillers. Dozens of states have modernized their laws to allow spirits, beer and wine products with similar alcohol content to be sold side-by-side. They are ensuring that local distilleries can expand into new markets and that adult consumers have equal access to the products they love.

When Napa Valley Distillery opened its doors, I had no idea the roadblocks that stood in the way of getting my product to market. I, along with dozens of distillers in the state, have worked hard to remove those obstacles, allowing new generations of entrepreneurs to chase their dreams. California became – as it should be – a national leader. That is a title we must reclaim, for the benefit of our small business owners, our consumers, and the overall economic health of our state.

I’ve lived in California nearly my entire life. I started a business here. I’ve raised my family here. So, I know that the spirits products made in this state rival those anywhere in the world. But without smart policy, we won’t be able to showcase what we have to offer. My business benefited from policymakers that understood that lesson. Today’s lawmakers need to do the same for the next generation of craft distillers.