Napa Journal: A walk on history's wild side

Downtown Napa has a compelling new attraction and I don’t mean a restaurant or wine tasting room.

It’s the exhibit, “News, the Story of Our Lives,” at the Goodman Library, celebrating 161 years of Napa history as told by local newspapers.

Would I, a newspaper guy, lie?

The folks at the Napa County Historical Society spent six months researching the several dozen papers that have published here since pioneer times. Three of them – the Napa Register, the St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan – have survived from the 19th century until now.

Visitors can feast on grisly crimes, devastating earthquakes and fires and cultural ephemera as entertaining as anything on your social media feed.

I couldn’t resist a story from a 1932 Napa Daily Register: “Five Men Arrested in Federal Raid on Big Conn Valley Still.” Or the from the same paper: “Prune Men Will Meet at Tucker, Salvador.” This was my first “prune men” story.

Old papers are full of oddities. Consider the Napa Daily Journal front page of July 29, 1914 with its screaming headline, “WAR IS DECLARED.” It shared the top of the page with a hyper-local story, “Wm Hyde Injured,” that came with the subhead: “By his wagon overturning. He loses some teeth and his head cut.”

What appears to be a humdrum Register sports photo from 1964 is anything but. Napa Mayor Ralph Trower is shown signing a football proclamation declaring “Beat Santa Rosa and Vallejo Week in Napa.”

By his side is the young coach of the Napa Junior College team, Dick Vermeil.

Yes, that Vermeil who went on to become an NFL coach and Super Bowl winner.

Old photos and artifacts, including several from my modest collection, help tell the history of local papers. I loaned my smudged old-school Rolodex of reporter contacts and a battered Register delivery tube touting the paper’s founding year in 1863.

I confess to having swiped it decades ago from an abandoned rural address.

Also displayed is my souvenir “Pulitzer” metal weight from 2005 when the Pulitzer chain sold the Register to Lee Enterprises, today’s owner. (When Pulitzer bought the Register in 1996, editor Doug Ernst crafted the most clever headline: “Pulitzer wins Register.”)

Sheli O. Smith, a Napa native and Historical Society executive director, oversaw the newspaper project.

She and her mostly volunteer staff spent months combing through archives locally and in Sacramento.

“Oldtimers will weep,” said Smith about the emotional impact of some exhibits, including ads for beloved stores and restaurants that are no more.

On the day the exhibit opened to the public, I spent an hour alone with the floor-to-ceiling displays. My early byline appears on more than one story, making me a part of Napa history … and a living artifact?

One of the grabber front pages was from Harry Martin’s Napa Sentinel, a weekly tabloid in the late 20th century that did its best to get the establishment’s goat. It carried a classic Harry headline: “STUPID!”

I couldn’t make out the object of Harry’s derision. It could have been one of dozens of favorite targets.

The exhibit ends on an upbeat note, declaring that the public’s thirst for local news is eternal, whether the means of delivery is print, online or whatever.

In a far corner, a Register news rack echoes this point. The rack is empty of newspapers. Instead, a computer screen glows from inside. It’s the Register’s homepage.

The times change. The news beat goes on.

The Goodman Library, 1219 First St., is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 to 3 and Friday and Saturday from 10 to 5. The exhibit is free.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.