Napa Journal: Are Napa neighborhoods ready for Pacaso?

A wonderful neighbor is more precious than any cult Cabernet. A bad neighbor is swill.
Every time a house changed hands on my old Napa street, I'd hold my breath and hope the new people didn't have a fatal flaw. No auto body business in their garage. No late-night music. No front yard RV storage.
That's the thing about neighbors in a tight subdivision setting: Everyone lives in a fish bowl. No behavior goes unscrutinized. Compatibility is a prized commodity.
Now along comes Pacaso. This new company has begun selling Napa Valley residential properties to as many as eight owners each. Everyone gets 44 nights a year parceled out in chunks of no more than two weeks.
Pacaso says it's their mission is to "democratize second home ownership," mostly in upscale settings of which the Napa Valley is one.
I'm not impressed by Pacaso's mission. Napa and the rest of California have real housing issues. Democratizing second home ownership isn't one of them.
Pacaso purchases have created a flap in St. Helena, where a lawsuit is pending, and now in Napa's not-so-fancy Bel Aire neighborhood where eight shares of an upgraded three-bedroom, two-bath, flat roof home on Rainier Avenue were being listed for $184,000 each until sales were recently paused.
Bel Aire neighbors registered anger and disbelief: "I was like — 'you're kidding. Come on. On this street?'" said Thom Licthenstein, a 26-year Bel Aire resident.
Neighbors shuddered at the prospect of having eight sets of minimally invested, leisure-oriented neighbors at one address — people who would come and go, come and go all year long. How does that make for a neighborhood?
I suppose something like Pacaso is to be expected when an area becomes a tourist mecca.
My idea of the ideal tourist is someone who visits and spends without clogging up the lives of the regular folks who live here 365 days a year.
Embedding vacationers besotted with the Napa Valley lifestyle into our everyday neighborhoods is a perverse new form of intrusion.
Pacaso argues that these fractional ownership buyers are not to be feared. They'll blend in. They won't hold ragers. If asked, they might even buy your kid's Girl Scout cookies.
That's not my experience.
When I moved into my current west Napa home 18 years ago, I had no second-home neighbors. Today when I stand on my front porch, three of my four closest neighbors are second-homers.
Two of the three I know not at all. I couldn't pick them out of a police lineup. Their homes sit empty the majority of the time. When the owners and their guests arrive on a Friday night, they disappear into their bubble.
They tend to be noisier than full-time residents, but their long intervals away more than compensate.
But what if both properties each had eight sets of owners bopping in? I shudder at the prospect.
My third second-home neighbors are here maybe half the time in summer, less so in cooler, wetter months. They come to unwind. They generally host guests who unwind with them around the pool. They play music. Sometimes loud music. Festival lighting runs all night, illuminating front and back yards.
It's not a horror show, but it's also not like having a real neighbor. We are strangers living side by side. Their hearts are in another part of the Bay Area. My street is their recreation venue.
Paradoxically, the most day-in, day-out noise around us comes from our full-time neighbors. They host their squealing grandchildren throughout the warm months for swimming and play and their dogs' barking can be obnoxious.
But here's the funny thing. These sounds don't grate on our nerves as much as the cool jazz and hilarity that drifts over from the adult weekenders.
One set of sounds belongs around a hotel swimming pool, says Cheryl.
The other set — the sounds of kids playing Marco Polo and pooches on guard duty — is, comparatively speaking, music to our ears.
It's real noise from real neighbors. And that makes all the difference.
