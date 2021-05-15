Napa Journal: Are Napa neighborhoods ready for Pacaso?

Two of the three I know not at all. I couldn't pick them out of a police lineup. Their homes sit empty the majority of the time. When the owners and their guests arrive on a Friday night, they disappear into their bubble.

They tend to be noisier than full-time residents, but their long intervals away more than compensate.

But what if both properties each had eight sets of owners bopping in? I shudder at the prospect.

My third second-home neighbors are here maybe half the time in summer, less so in cooler, wetter months. They come to unwind. They generally host guests who unwind with them around the pool. They play music. Sometimes loud music. Festival lighting runs all night, illuminating front and back yards.

It's not a horror show, but it's also not like having a real neighbor. We are strangers living side by side. Their hearts are in another part of the Bay Area. My street is their recreation venue.

Paradoxically, the most day-in, day-out noise around us comes from our full-time neighbors. They host their squealing grandchildren throughout the warm months for swimming and play and their dogs' barking can be obnoxious.