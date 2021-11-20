Napa Journal: Atmospheric river to the rescue

Let’s celebrate mud — messy, mucky, delicious mud.

It caked my shoes. It tracked across our deck. It followed me toward the laundry room where I cast it aside for my indoor slippers.

Last winter the rains were so sparse I scarcely tracked any mud at all.

Not this year. It’s only mid-autumn, but already my yard has produced a bumper crop that ensnares those who go off the beaten path.

Napa’s reversal of fortune over the past three weeks — from arid wasteland to green paradise — has been something to behold.

Going into this year’s fire season after two years of drought, I was prepared for the worst. Diablo winds, Red Flag warnings, more dead trees, threats of tightening drought restrictions.

In short, a heap of miseries lasting until Thanksgiving and possibly beyond.

Then came October’s atmospheric river, with rains stronger and longer than anything we experienced in the entirety of last winter. A bucket in my backyard recorded 13 inches.

I was jubilant. Wind-whipped flames will not engulf us — at least not this year. Our trees can come off sprinkler life support.

Unfortunately, the deluge created its own urgency: our pool can’t handle 13 inches without flooding into landscaping and turning the chlorinated water brown.

Admittedly, ours is a most peculiar pool drainage issue. Whereas we once could turn on a pump and expel surplus rainwater, now we can’t. Whereas once there was a pipe to passively carry off high water, that option vanished decades ago, before my time on the property.

With an atmospheric river upon us, I had to improvise. I threw a garden hose into the pool and created weak siphon.

When rains intensified and the pool level continued to rise, I set up a second garden hose. Then, praying that two hoses would keep the pool from turning muddy, I went to bed.

I slept miserably. Would I awake to a fetid pool fit for frogs?

It all worked. The hoses kept the pool from cresting into the landscaping.

Only then could I relax and enjoy what global warming/climate change/Mother Nature was bestowing on us.

I’ve been in a state of bliss ever since. The hills have greened, the creek behind our house is gurgling in a really cute way. Our backyard patch of dormant lawn has begun to grow madly, and I don’t mean just grass.

You should see the mushrooms! Multiple kinds. Some with white caps the size of tea saucers. I feel like Alice in Wonderland.

To deal with the one-two punch of early rains and trees in full leaf drop, I’ve had to go up on the roof twice to clear gutters and downspouts. I may have risked life and limb, but I welcomed having to meet any challenge a super wet autumn could deliver.

This is an autumn the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. We need to soak it all in. Swimming pool vigils and gutter maintenance are a small price to pay for the pleasure of seeing the hills come alive with color and the return of pungent smells emanating from the natural landscape.

I want more storms that lock in the winter of 2021-22 as one of the wettest of the young century and plump up reservoirs for next summer.

If 13 inches are already in the bucket and it’s not even Thanksgiving, that doesn’t seem too much to hope for.

Let there be aquatic abundance for every living creature. For frogs and salamanders and microscopic gnats that have begun to swarm. For thirsty elms and redwoods. For Lake Hennessey. For the fishes whose waterways had run dry.

I want to look around in wonderment next spring at a wildly wet and verdant Napa Valley. May it look like Ireland, but with grapes.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.