Napa Journal: Babysitting Felix

To be honest, Cheryl did 95% of Sunday's Felix watching. As her backup, I provided moments of diversion while she ran to the bathroom, searched upstairs for a large stuffed sheep and, finally, attempted to make dinner.

I sang songs that came out mostly as strings of silly words and tried to amuse Felix with manic facial gestures. Then I ran out of activities. In fact, I fell mute.

"Lie down and let him crawl over you," Cheryl shouted from the kitchen.

That gambit didn't work. Felix crawled into the kitchen and tried to plunder pots and pans from lower cabinetry.

Cheryl, who raised three children, has a big bag of tricks. She still knows all the lyrics and hand gestures for "Patty Cake." The same for "Little Piggy Went to Market." When removing Felix from trouble, she puts her hands under his arm and sings out joyfully, "One, two, three, uppie!!!!" and swoops him away.

While I helped raise two children of my own, I've retained none of the songs and games that must have marked those early years. When I consider how to best lift up Felix, I approach him as if he were a sack of potatoes.

While Cheryl is absolutely the superior sitter, she has her limits. After several high-performance hours, she announced it was stroller time.