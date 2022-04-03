Napa Journal: Babysitting Pawblo

Not to diminish my reputation as a compassionate human being, but I’m not a dog person.

On walks, I pay more attention to yard gnomes and fire hydrants than I do the pooches on a leash that I pass along the way.

Your dog is friendly. It wants to lick and sniff. I want none of that. Move along, doggie, move along.

My indifference never mattered until Cheryl’s son Josh got a Yorkshire terrier a few months ago and began bringing this explosively cute, seven-pound canine to Napa with him on weekends.

Pawblo charms everyone, including Cheryl, but not me. The pooch and I didn’t cavort. I didn’t encourage love maulings. I stood back and pondered this strange bond that dogs and humans have. I preferred less needy creatures such as cats, birds and bunnies. I didn’t want a non-human creature taking up too much room in my head.

Nothing personal, little doggie.

Pawblo and I were contentedly living parallel lives until one day I was asked to be his sitter for eight hours.

The prospect was more than unsettling. I’d never held Pawblo. I’d never petted Pawblo. While I had submitted to a few sniffs, I knew nothing about dog play or organizing poop and pee walks.

Our day together started awkwardly. As I climbed the metal staircase to gather up Pawblo from Josh’s sleeping quarters above the garage, the dog went into full intruder defense mode.

I lowered my head to the top stair level. I spoke soft, beseeching words. I ignored a Yorkie’s feeble attempts at intimidation.

When my peace offerings didn’t work, I reached out and snatched him. Pawblo instantly quieted. Our day together had begun.

Managing his bowels and bladder were a top priority. I fumbled putting on his harness and leash, then watched him pee in our driveway. Poo? No poo.

I fed him his breakfast of warmed rice and chicken — a bespoke concoction prepared in advance by Cheryl — then joined Pawblo in the living room. He didn’t accept me as a Josh surrogate. Sad yips welled up from his broken heart. Ignoring me, he mostly gazed at the doorway through which his beloved Josh would surely appear any minute.

I fumbled for a solution, one that didn’t involve his tongue washing my face. I was the clueless babysitter.

By noon things had calmed down a bit. Pawblo pooped. I did my first ever poo snatch with an inverted plastic bag. My attempts at cheerful conversation seemed to be having an effect.

All of this was exhausting. I was counting down the hours.

To pass time, I began listening to the Pogues on Pandora. The next thing I knew, Pawblo was in my lap, facing the screen.

What the hell!

I took a photo of this unexpected juxtaposition — a dog on me! — and sent it to Cheryl. Having the time of our lives, I said.

Cheryl texted back: Take off the leash harness.

The evening meal — another warmed lump of chicken and rice — really mellowed Pawblo out. He fell asleep at my feet.

I was mellowing out too. I petted him without cringing.

Our cat Jack was a witness to all of this. Pawblo has never paid Jack one ounce of attention. Jack has never displayed a shred of fear of Pawblo, who weighs less than she does.

What an odd menagerie, the three of us. An unforeseen circumstance had corralled us for a day. Had we thrived? Not necessarily, but we’d more than survived.

Pawblo went nutso when Josh came home. The whole of him bounced and wiggled and jumped for joy.

I celebrated too. I was delivering Pawblo back to Josh in one piece.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.