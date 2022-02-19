Napa Journal: Bad, bad apples

When a neighbor hired tree trimmers this winter to thin the tall canopy shading her yard, I pulled up a chair to watch.

What a sight. Men scurrying up trunks like squirrels. Men dangling precariously. Men waving roaring chainsaws like tennis rackets.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I imagined limbs — both human and arboreal — piling up at the base.

But it didn’t happen. There were no ambulance sirens.

That scene came to mind as I set up for the annual trimming of our own urban forest — specifically, two apples, one peach, two Japanese maples, three oleanders, a crepe myrtle and a rhododendron that had reached second-story height.

Left off my trimming list: the live oak that is beginning to drop leaves into the pool. I know my limits. I cannot climb high and swing like a chimpanzee, chainsaw blazing.

Although I work much closer to the ground, in my own way, using clippers, lopping shears and a folding rip saw, I am a mighty force. Trees shiver when they see me coming.

I’m sorry, but you’re growing on a suburban lot. Space is at a premium. Proportions between house and landscaping must be maintained.

When Cheryl married me, she made me her tree guy. Until then, she’d worn all the household hats: mom with three kids, housekeeper, cook, career trainee, tree gal.

She couldn’t do it all. The larger of our apple trees had missed a few annual trims. Ripe apples dangled from celestial heights, taunting anyone to try and reach them.

This wasn’t acceptable. That first winter I gave this apple the biggest haircut of its life.

I work from an eight-foot ladder rated “heavy-duty.” It can be a bear to maneuver amid agapanthus, birdbaths, and raspberry vines.

I only recently noticed that it carries a sticker warning that the top step — not the peak, but the step below — is off-limits for standing.

It left me incredulous. I’ve always done my most essential derring-do trimming from that top step. It gives me that extra reach.

Before tackling the big apple tree, I warmed up with the smaller one, a Gravenstein that Cheryl planted 45 years ago. It’s in sad shape. A limb snapped several years ago with me aboard. I rode it to the ground unscathed.

In contrast, the big apple tree is in vigorous health, but it has an issue that no amount of trimming can improve. The fruit, though plump and rosy-cheeked, has the flavor of cardboard.

Who would plant a tree that produces third-rate apples?

Cheryl didn’t know. The tree was there when she arrived in the 70s. In the way of pioneer women of that era, she made the best of things by saucing and juicing the fruit. Apparently, her kids didn’t complain.

The tree did have some positives. Birds build secret nests within its ample foliage. In summer, the leaves block the glare from our neighbor’s all-night security light.

As I snipped my way around the tree this year — a four-hour job — I encountered apples from last year’s harvest that had failed to drop, becoming masses of brown slush. When I tried to remove them, some would explode, covering my hand with a pungent slurry.

The firmer specimens were great fun. In a game of orchard basketball, I tried to lob them great distances into my yard waste toter.

My misses were messy. They left apple splatter dripping down the sides and staining the lawn.

But my hits — they were spectacular. The rotting fruit disappeared with a satisfying whump.

Two points for me.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.