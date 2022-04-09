Napa Journal: Before my family fell apart

Among the 150 million names in the just-released 1950 federal census, I went in search of 3-year-old me, part of a young family I barely remember.

I opened up 1950census.archives.gov, typed in Massachusetts, Middlesex County, Bernard Courtney.

And there we were, the Courtneys of 72 Hillside Ave., Arlington.

A census worker’s handwritten jottings about my family were riveting. I felt I’d gone back to the dawn of time — my time.

My dad was listed as a Massachusetts native, 38 years, head of household, a high school teacher of “business organization.”

Below his entry was my mom, but the name Dorothy confused me. I have a sister Dorothy, but not a mom Dorothy.

Then I remembered. Mom had always gone by Louise, her middle name. She was further described as a 29-year-old housewife born in Mississippi.

Although they’d married in 1942 after a six-week courtship at Fort Lee, Virginia, Mom and Dad were practically still newlyweds. After the rushed wedding, my dad shipped out for North Africa. My mom, an Army nurse, stayed behind. They didn’t reunite until late 1945.

Beneath entries for Bernard and Dorothy was me, Kevin F., and beneath me, my brother Joseph, age 1.

I pondered these barebones entries as if I’d found a passenger manifest for the Mayflower. This was my beginning in the new world. I was young and uninformed. In a way, my parents were too. None of us had a clue about the coming events that would shape and reshape us.

In retrospect, the federal census of 1950 had captured a moment of Courtney family nirvana. My dad had returned safe from the war and resumed his teaching career. My parents had bought their first house. Children were being popped out. Weren’t we all living the 50s dream?

Inspired by the census entries, I wanted to time travel and relive a typical Arlington day from my childhood — a time when Joe and I pedaled our tricycles madly, bounced on a bed so hard we broke the frame and I fell in love with my kindergarten teacher.

It was a sweet time.

Then again, I was just a kid. If there were signs of family trouble ahead, I missed them.

Ten years later when the 1960 census came around, we were living in New Jersey and Dad had become a high school principal. And Mom had given birth to Dorothy and Paul, making us a powerhouse family of six.

That same year Dad fell in love with a young French teacher.

Soon after Dad had moved out, Mom marched the four of us onto a Greyhound bus in New York City.

We rode day and night and into the next day, landing in Alabama where her sister would help resettle us far from those cheating Yankees.

Mom would tell mostly happy stories about those years in the Boston metro area. She’d make the radical transition from rural Mississippi to urban Massachusetts, she’d brought children into the world, she’d learned to drive. She’d done all she could to fit in.

Unfortunately, the guy she married was something of a wild card. He had gambling issues. He had a poetic Irish soul that shone most brightly after a few martinis. Not the best guy to father four children, not the best guy for the long haul.

Looking at the 1950 census entry for 72 Hillside Ave., you wouldn’t pick up on any of that.

We looked like an up-and-coming post-war family. A house in a leafy suburb. Two healthy children. A dad with career ambition.

We were doomed as a family only we didn’t know it

