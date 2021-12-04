Napa Journal: Boosting our COVID defenses

As I write this, the world is living in suspense. Will a new COVID-19 variant, the ominously sounding omicron, upend efforts to tame the worst pandemic in a 100 years?

News of the South African variant broke as Americans celebrated Thanksgiving and the Courtney household celebrated getting COVID booster shots.

Talk about mixed holiday messages. Cheryl and I now have maximum protection against the coronavirus as previously understood, but not if omicron turns out to be a game-changer.

I prefer to flash back a few weeks to when my prospects for a long, earth-based life were looking rosy. There I was, in line at the Napa Senior Center, waiting for my Moderna booster.

Lucky, lucky me, I thought. Hundreds of millions of the world’s people had not yet received even their first vaccination, yet here I was getting my third.

Would I have forgone my booster if it meant someone in a Third World country could get their first shot? Possibly, but that’s not the way the world is set up right now. I would submit to my American privilege.

There were seven people ahead of me in line as we waited for the doors to open. By the time I got inside, there were 20 more behind me.

Most were seniors. Some spoke of calling multiple pharmacies to try to get a booster but getting nowhere. Now Napa County Public Health had come to their rescue.

After getting my painless shot, I sat for the prescribed waiting period and felt myself misting up. Everyone in this room would leave better defended against hospitalization and death. It was a beautiful thing.

I had almost no side effects from my booster. A sore spot for 48 hours. That was it.

Next up, Cheryl, whose first Moderna had knocked her off her feet for 12 hours — fever, chills (she called her symptoms “the rigors”). Now she was set to get her third three days before Thanksgiving when she would roll out a feast for her three adult children. I thought that was cutting it close in case she had an adverse reaction.

When she forgot to bring her vax card to the clinic, she got bumped to two days before Thanksgiving. Would that be enough time for new rigors and still turn out a traditional turkey feast?

She reacted more strongly to her booster than I. On the eve of Thanksgiving, when Cheryl was supposed to be baking pumpkin pies and making stuffing, there she was at the dining table doing the Register crossword puzzle.

Cheryl NEVER does crossword puzzles. Why at this critical hour on this critical Thanksgiving prep day?

Feeling exhausted, she said. A post-booster malaise.

A couple of ibuprofen tablets helped turn things around. Cheryl got back to cooking.

Everyone who came to our house this Thanksgiving had received their core COVID vaccinations. Unlike Thanksgiving 2020, we didn’t have set up tables on the driveway and eat beside the garage.

Cheryl did a tour de force performance. A roasted turkey with six side dishes, with minimal support from me, the potato peeler. When her energy flagged mid-afternoon, she popped a couple more ibu’s.

In the wake of this year’s holiday gathering, I’ve experienced moments of atypical introspection. My mind commonly flits from one trivial matter to another. I can go days, if not weeks, without counting my blessings.

Not this year. Despite the state of the world, I find myself acknowledging I have more reasons than I have fingers and toes to feel thankful.

Some big reasons, such as my good health and the anti-COVID contributions of medical science. Some small reasons such as the pumpkin muffins Cheryl makes on Sunday mornings and the natural beauty all around me.

Yes, an ill-defined threat called omicron lurks.

But so does Christmas!

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.