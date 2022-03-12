Napa Journal: Cat on the loose

What you need to know is that Jack’s a sassy calico who has lived her whole life indoors. Never in her dozen years has she pawed real dirt.

We got her from Cheryl’s daughter Julia who now has a baby human to take care of. Also, she couldn’t make her new house cat escape-proof.

Our priorities for Jack became these: Feed her. Love her. Never leave a portal to the outside unguarded.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Cheryl’s attachment to Jack was so deep that she developed “lost baby” anxiety. In the middle of preparing dinner or sitting down to watch TV, she’d shout, “Where’s Jack? Did we leave a door to the outside open?”

A panic search would ensue, and there would be Jack, snoring under a blanket a room away.

Time and time again this happened. It became comical.

Now the events of two weeks ago: Two of Cheryl’s children visited, bringing with them the aforementioned grandbaby and a Yorkshire terrier. Our household was aswirl in frolicsome cuteness.

To dilute some of this energy, the gang took a mid-afternoon excursion to the library and a neighborhood park. Except me. I was pruning a crepe myrtle.

After attacking the tree for 90 minutes, I came inside to set up for dinner. I washed dishes, set the dinner table, and strapped the grandkid’s booster to a chair.

Then, out of the corner of my eye, something alarming: The glass door to the backyard was FULLY open. Wide enough to lead a small elephant through.

My horror was immediate. Jack, the indoor cat without a survival skill to her name, had been in a wide-open house for at least an hour and a half.

Jack! Jack! Where are you cat?

I ran outside and scanned the yard. There was no Jack.

Maybe Jack was sleeping upstairs? Calling out in the calmest of voices, I searched all the rooms and plunged my arm into the “cat cave.”

No Jack.

I felt sick. When Cheryl got home, a lovely afternoon with her children would turn ugly. Forget about dinner. We’d have to fan out. We’d have to put up “LOST CAT” flyers.

And six months from now those tattered flyers would still be on poles, but no Jack. Optimistic I was not.

And one person was going to feel unspeakably guilty. In the rush to go to the park, this person hadn’t fully latched the door.

I was thankful that person wasn’t me.

I decided to begin a thorough outdoor search. The instant I stepped onto the deck, there she was, a cat on a stroll, sniffing vines, sniffing chairs, sniffing barbecue.

Don’t scare Jack! Reel her in softly. Let her come to you.

Only she wouldn’t. She was on a sniffing adventure.

Finally, I sauntered up, feigning disinterest, and then I grabbed her.

Shortly, the gang returned in high spirits. When I caught Cheryl’s attention, she tensed up. She sensed something was wrong.

I spilled out the story. The horror of the open door. The heartbreak of the empty cat cave. The posters I planned to print. Jack’s sniffing odyssey.

But who was the open door culprit? Someone had to be held accountable. A teachable moment, don’t you know.

Thankfully it wasn’t Cheryl’s kids. It was Cheryl. She’d run back into the house to fetch her glasses but hadn’t clicked the door fully shut.

The realization left her badly shaken. What mama jeopardizes her fur baby this way?

Two weeks have passed. We’re still making amends to Jack. She’s getting enough love to sustain an entire pride of cats.

A prodigal feline returned home can do no wrong.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.