Napa Journal: Celebrating Halloween, Kelly Doren-style

Marvel has its universe of superheroes. Less well known is Kelly Doren’s universe of monsters, ghosties and ghoulies that comes to life each October.

In his day job, Kelly is a copy editor at the Napa Register where he organizes and polishes the print product that lands on doorsteps each morning.

Beneath his professional demeanor, Kelly’s brain churns with demons of all stripes and manners. October is when the phantasmagorical stuff bursts out.

He’s been posting a spooky image daily on Instagram, part of his “31 Days of Monsters” project. Such creatures as Troll on a Stroll. The Mummy Strikes, Children of the Hydra.

I encounter them while scrolling through images of cute pets and even cuter grandchildren. All sweet stuff, then boom: Kelly’s frightful postings pop up.

For this column, I arranged to interview Kelly at Fuller Park. He arrived wearing what he said was his first professional haircut since the start of COVID.

Because Kelly isn’t one for self-promotion, I hadn’t realized that he’s done “31 Days of Monsters” in previous Octobers, entertaining a small but devoted audience of friends and fans.

Only last October’s monster fest didn’t happen. Blame COVID.

Kelly said he withdrew from the Register newsroom and community life in March 2020 to work from home in Old Town.

“I kind of hunkered down. I didn’t go out,” he said. “I’ve always had a problem with depression and anxiety. During the pandemic, it skyrocketed in me.”

When October 2020 arrived, “I tried to find the motivation (to draw monsters), but I just couldn’t do it. I fatalistically felt, ‘What’s the point?’”

With hundreds of thousands of Americans dying, “drawing funny cartoons felt like something of a luxury,” he said.

Things felt different this October. COVID cases were declining. Eighteen months of self-isolation seemed long enough. And he had a new tablet computer capable of producing fearsome creatures of amazing subtlety and impact.

“I just love monsters,” said Kelly, who draws from folk traditions from around the world. “Every culture has a bogeyman that adults tell their kids,” he said. “There’s an infinite diversity of monsters” ready for fresh interpretation. “You can do anything with them.”

Kelly said he can whip out a fresh monster in an hour or two. Because his Register shifts vary, he sometimes draws in the morning, sometimes in the late evening.

His monsters can appear terrifying, but when compared to some of the truly horrific images in popular culture, they’re relatively tame, he said.

He rejects drawing images that are “gory, bloody, insane people, slashers and serial killers.”

“I draw stuff that gives me a chill, not makes me fear for my life,” he said. He imagines his audience “laughing at the darkness.”

Kelly is a 1987 graduate of Napa High with a degree in studio art from Sonoma State. As a Napa native, he’s drawn many a rebob in his time. He joined the Register in 1997.

He wouldn’t mind being a full-time illustrator/cartoonist, but those gigs are hard to get. His fan base on social media numbers in the hundreds, not the thousands, he said.

“You have to be really diligent with the business side of it and the promotion side of it” — efforts that don’t come naturally for him.

For now, he’s content to have the “31 Days of Monsters,” part of his post-COVID resurgence. “I’m having fun with them,” he said.

As for the future, Kelly is considering doing a “12 days of Christmas kind of thing” on his digital device.

“There’s a tradition of ghost stories around Christmas,” he said. “It’s pretty big in England.”

To find Kelly on Instagram, search for kelly.doren.

