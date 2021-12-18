Napa Journal: Christmas without a Christmas tree

As an adult with grown children, neither of whom will wake up under my roof on Christmas day, I have to work a little harder to generate holiday spirit.

My go-to spirit igniter has been a living tree, hunted down, sawed off, then installed as the Courtney Tannenbaum. Only in a pinch would a tree of factory origins do.

Sadly, there’s been no indoor tree, living or fabricated, the past five years. When we finished our house extension project in 2016, we discovered we hadn’t left space for one.

Once we installed the sofa and upholstered chairs, squeezed in a small dining table, and hung a big screen TV, our new multi-purpose room was packed. Where a tree might have gone now stood a gas fireplace.

Gas fireplaces provide comfort and joy on cold December nights, but you can’t hang angels on them.

Our old living room had room for a tree, but no one hangs out there. Since COVID, it’s been repurposed as Cheryl’s home office.

Lacking space to plant an indoor tree, we’ve been making do in recent years with a flimsy artificial tree, plopped in a bucket and stuck out on the deck. We viewed it through the family room’s double glass doors. In the dark, it could fool you. Instead of silly, it looked sweet. The tilt wasn’t so obvious.

This year Cheryl ditched the deck tree and focused on indoor decorating touches. A red tablecloth dotted with pomegranates, red pillows for the couch, a red napkin holder, holiday-themed dishcloths and a mantel loaded with ornamental birds, two mini fir trees that light up, and the piece de resistance, my heirloom star whose five points glow red when snapped onto a 9-volt battery.

The star’s tiny, but it packs a punch. If they don’t have to compete with the TV or people chattering, those five points of light can send you to a spiritual place.

For passersby, we’ve hung a wreath on the front door. When it lights up, it bestows a serenity on the great outdoors. Rabbits and deer likely gather beneath its beatific glow. How could they not?

For audio celebration, I’ve created a half-dozen Pandora stations. Celtic Christmas. Pentatonix Christmas. Christmas blues. Traditional Christmas. Joan Baez Holiday, Darlene Love’s Christmas (“Baby Come Home”).

If I had a kid at home, I’d load up the car and drive around Napa to see the yard spectaculars. That was one of our best Christmas traditions. But no kid, no drive.

Jogging in the pre-dawn works nearly as well. Most people turn off their outdoor lights when they go to bed, letting their inflatables collapse into puddles of plastic, but not all.

If you’ve left the lights on, I’ll slow my stride and soak up your yard tableaux. Gotta love those puffed-up Santas. I also appreciate Browns Valley Market and the five Christmas trees that glow all night on the roof. Stores are often maligned for injecting commercialism into Christmas, but, as in the case of Browns Valley Market, they can also inject grace notes too.

The best of the bunch on my jogging route is a home on Woodlawn Drive. This yard packs the wallop of a little Disneyland. Its pull is so strong that I adjust my route just so I can gawk.

If you look hard enough, you can find holiday spirit practically everywhere. It’s in yard inflatables, the random tunes played at Starbucks, the sweaters that people haul out in December, and in tiny five-point mantlepiece stars whose enchantment far exceeds their wattage.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.