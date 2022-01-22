Napa Journal: Column Writing 101

I’m a columnist for a community newspaper, but I’ve never considered myself a “writer.” I do not produce novels, poems or plays. My “slice of life” Sunday pieces are merely a way station as readers make their way to the comics and Carolyn Hax.

Yet I got invited this month to talk to Napa Valley Writers, an esteemed group, many of whose members have literary credentials. The scheduled speaker had canceled. Would I be willing to fill in?

Me, a newspaper guy? Someone who doesn’t even blog?

Sure, I said.

On the eve of my Zoom talk, I checked out the group’s website. Just as I feared, this was a serious bunch. I couldn’t imagine any of them wanting tips on how to write a 600-word column.

Prior guest speakers had advised on such topics as “How to Write a Best Seller” and “Why Relying on Self-Editing the Final Draft Could Be a Career Killer.”

A chill went down my spine. Dreams of best sellers? Not me. As for self-editing, I didn’t know there was any other way.

Lenore Hirsch, a group leader, offered helpful tips. I could tell members where I find my weekly inspiration. To fill time, I could read aloud one of my columns.

Not wanting to bomb, I began collecting possible talking points.

For example, I’ve loved newspapers since I was a kid. Newspaper columnists have been my heroes (thinking of you, Herb Caen and Jon Carroll). And what could be more gratifying than a column focused on me?

Cheryl, a Zoom pro, set me up on her home computer. If I ran into technical difficulties, she’d be in the next room watching “Shtisel.”

Then, as the minutes ticked down to showtime, she gave me a critical once over. “You’re not wearing that sweatshirt?” she asked.

I disappeared to make a wardrobe change, returning wearing my favorite red shirt. And with extra time to kill, I trimmed my fingernails. I wanted to look really sharp.

At the appointed hour, my screen began filling with photos of club members. To my relief, everyone looked friendly. No obvious literary assassins in the bunch.

The meeting began with John Petraglia reading a poem, an amalgam of lines from 15 local poets, then Tom Kincaid took the spotlight, reciting a story about a man awash with hostile thoughts triggered by modern life. Kincaid read beautifully, almost musically. His story was rich with metaphors. It even had sexual references.

I was blown away. This guy was the complete writer package.

Then it was my turn, Mr. Napa Valley Register, Sunday C-Section Guy.

I told of my humble beginnings in journalism. Of how my big moment came in November 1989 when the Register went to seven days and needed a local column to anchor the new Sunday features page. That’s when Napa Journal was born.

My ideas come from anywhere and everywhere, but mostly from daily life and the thoughts that float through my head. A few columns have gotten me into trouble. Although Chery is often my foil, she doesn’t get advance peeks.

To fulfill the read-out-loud expectation, I grabbed a recent column, “Saying Goodbye to Calico,” about our dying cat. I stumbled a bit and there was a graph near the end that clearly needed more editing, but when I finished my Zoom audience gave me sad smiles.

For folks out there aspiring to write with greater finesse for larger audiences, I recommend Napa Valley Writers. Nice people. Their aspirations put me to shame.

I’m back now to doing what I’ve been doing the past 32 years, my weekly 600-word slices of life.

I do not aspire to write a best seller. I do not worry that lack of editing support could be a career killer.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.