Napa Journal: Downtown's empty newspaper racks

Practically every facet of downtown Napa has been spiffed up. Light posts have flowers. Street corners have public art. New shops, wine tasting rooms and restaurants add pizzazz.

Amid all this shine lurks a trashy element: newspaper racks.

Most appear abandoned, frozen in a pre-digital time — the way I imagine racks might have looked in evacuated areas after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Register racks, Chronicle racks, Press Democrat racks, Bee racks – not just empty, but in many cases vandalized, their once-locked doors swinging open.

On a recent walk downtown, their plight stunned me. While it’s been years since I tried to buy a paper from a machine, I hadn’t realized that much of the rest of the world had stopped this practice too.

Back in the “old days,” meaning before the internet, there were parades of racks at key downtown locations. Dailies, weeklies, alternative weeklies and a changing roster of publications devoted to ads all occupied curb space.

At first, there were a few, then they “grew like amoebas,” recalled Craig Smith, executive director of the Napa Downtown Association. “They were out of hand.”

“It just looked terrible,” agreed Jennifer La Liberte, formerly with the city’s redevelopment agency.

Masses of stands were chained to street signs, light posts, trees. Motorists hit them opening car doors.

About 25 years ago the city had a better idea. With buy-in from the key players, racks were consolidated into the more aesthetic structures that exist today at select locations. Seemingly everyone was happy.

Then came the digital revolution. People began getting their news from their devices. This trend, which has only accelerated, became real for me when Starbucks quit selling local and national papers in Napa.

Today’s news rack abandonment in downtown is stunning to behold. Consider the consolidated ghost rack outside Nation’s on Third Street. No Registers, no Bees, no PDs, no Chrons, no anything.

“They haven’t stocked them in a few months and we’re not sure if they’ll ever stock them again,” said a clerk after conferring with her manager.

The six-box rack on Main Street between First and Second – a high pedestrian zone — was equally empty, but for two boxes filled with real estate publications.

On Randolph next to the quake-damaged post office sat the spookiest cluster of all. Twelve boxes once devoted to news were empty. Two held several hundred copies of free real estate mags.

Across the street, by the still-functioning Post Office Annex, three real estate mags occupied freestanding boxes, one of them shaped like a house. The scene was chaotic. One box had issues going back to January. More than 50 issues of another overflowed onto the ground.

On First next to Oxbow Public Market, five more free-standing boxes were clustered. Only one contained a publication – a real estate giveaway. Two were being used as trash cans.

On First at Coombs, freestanding boxes for The Bohemian, an alternative newsweekly, and YP —The Real Yellow Pages — stood in front of Anthropologie, sharing a corner with a utility box wrapped with spiffy public art. Inside the boxes, there were no Bohemians, but lots of YPs.

If I had wanted to buy a daily paper in downtown, where would I go? I called around. A bookstore, a liquor store. No and no.

Then I called Copperfield’s. Yes, the clerk said, but only the Napa Valley Register.

Bless you, child.

Smith of the Downtown Association said the issue of abandoned news boxes hadn’t been on his radar.

But now, as part of our phone conversation, he wondered if sidewalk racks in downtown were now “a thing of the past.”

From my walkabout, I think newspapers have answered that question.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.