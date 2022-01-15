Napa Journal: Driving without glasses

I’m a law-abiding person, except when I get behind the wheel of my car. For the past three years I’ve been driving rogue.

My California license, issued in September 2018, was imprinted with the letters “RSTR CORR LENS.” Translated: “restricted corrective lens.”

That is to say, I’m required to wear glasses. But I haven’t.

Before taking DMV’s vision test, I’d gotten my first pair of distance glasses, although I wasn’t convinced I truly needed them.

At the DMV, I tried reading the chart with naked eyes. The clerk shook her head. I was failing. Only then I did reluctantly pull out my new glasses.

Did this embarrassment convince me I was now a glasses driver? It did not.

I experimented with driving glasses on and glasses off. I swear I saw the road better without them. Signs were sharper. Traffic signals were sharper. Nothing wasn’t sharper.

How could this be?

One theory: I hadn’t yet adjusted to covering my eyes with glass. Another possibility: I was in denial.

I told myself that while glasses perhaps helped me to read an eye chart, they obstructed in real-life situations.

I’ve never heard anyone else express such a thought, but that’s what my driving-with-glasses experiments were telling me.

So I stored my glasses on the tray next to the driver’s seat where they collected dust. I did not think of myself as a public menace, never mind the RSTR CORR LENS requirement.

Two years later I got another eye test. One of my eyes was stronger, the other weaker, but there was no need to get new glasses, the doctor said.

I didn’t mention my practice of driving with naked eyes, yet I somehow felt validated.

Flashing forward to last fall: At my annual eye exam, the doc said my distance vision had eroded a bit. Time for new pair.

That’s when I made a full confession: I haven’t been wearing glasses behind the wheel. Didn’t feel I needed them.

The doctor blanched.

Honestly, I said. I see the road better without them.

The doctor was skeptical. I might be skating by in daylight, but at night? Surely not.

The doctor’s look of astonishment shook me. Confidence in my own perceptions was shaken.

I got my new glasses at Costco a month later. When I put them on in the store, I expected to be dazzled by new distance clarity.

Not so. I began reading signs in the store, both near and far, with glasses on and glasses off. Every time, I saw better without lenses.

This alarmed me. Were my senses that screwed up? Could I trust my brain to process anything involving glasses correctly?

Sheepishly, I went back to my doc and described my befuddlement. Am I going crazy?

While reexamining me, the doc went oops! An error had been made. I got a revised prescription.

Back to Costco.

I want to say that my revised prescription opened up the world to me, that I’m seeing with the clarity of boyhood and there’s no question that I’ll ever drive again without glasses, but the facts are these.

I do see the road somewhat better with them than without, but there are light flashes and clashes from looking through double layers of glass – eye and windshield -- that are mildly disturbing.

That said, my resistance to glasses is gone.

If you ever see me driving without a pair, honk me back to responsibility. If you’re a CHP officer, pull me over.

I’m with the program now.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.