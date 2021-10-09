Napa Journal: Finally, the best season of the year!

Many people don’t much like autumn. It makes them sad, the dying of the year and all that.

But they sure swoon over springtime — the blossoms, the greening, the abundant new life.

Not me. Compared to autumn, I think of spring as a cheap thrill. Put in nutritional terms, one big sugar rush.

Nor am I all that taken by summer. I’m not a swimmer or Sierra hiker with a fondness for slathering myself with sunscreen. Heat’s not my thing.

Whereas spring and summer go on and on, autumn is a discrete thing that sneaks up on you, floods the landscape with color, and then it’s gone. I like crisp apples, crisp movies that run under two hours, and seasons that don’t park themselves for an eternity.

Yes, some of autumn’s charm has been eroded in recent times by the threat of wildfires. In 2020, the Napa Valley was battered by end-of-summer and start-of-fall blazes that caused catastrophic damage.

This year, knock on wood, we’ve so far avoided a repeat. The grape crop is being harvested without smoke damage. Even the Covid threat is diminished.