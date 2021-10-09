Napa Journal: Finally, the best season of the year!

Many people don’t much like autumn. It makes them sad, the dying of the year and all that.
But they sure swoon over springtime — the blossoms, the greening, the abundant new life.
Not me. Compared to autumn, I think of spring as a cheap thrill. Put in nutritional terms, one big sugar rush.
Nor am I all that taken by summer. I’m not a swimmer or Sierra hiker with a fondness for slathering myself with sunscreen. Heat’s not my thing.
Whereas spring and summer go on and on, autumn is a discrete thing that sneaks up on you, floods the landscape with color, and then it’s gone. I like crisp apples, crisp movies that run under two hours, and seasons that don’t park themselves for an eternity.
Yes, some of autumn’s charm has been eroded in recent times by the threat of wildfires. In 2020, the Napa Valley was battered by end-of-summer and start-of-fall blazes that caused catastrophic damage.
This year, knock on wood, we’ve so far avoided a repeat. The grape crop is being harvested without smoke damage. Even the Covid threat is diminished.
I take it as a sign that autumn has regained some of its old mojo that last weekend downtown was filled with Blues, Brews and BBQ revelers (four stages! 40 beers!).
How much do I like fall? Let me count the ways.
Fearsome heat waves. Gone.
The torpor that comes from months of weather sameness. Gone.
Landscaping’s endless demand for life-sustaining water. Diminishing.
Finally, holidays on the horizon that really mean something (sorry, Labor Day, you were never one of my favorites). I’m thrilled by you, Halloween, and you, Thanksgiving. And as the merchants are already reminding us, Christmas is just a blink away.
The temperature plunged a bit last week. One morning conditions in our house were positively Siberian.
I was exultant. Sweater weather!
Not everyone in my household reacted so positively. I heard murmuring about “feeling cold.”
How is cold even a thing if a person would only put on a sweater? And maybe wear a lap robe during breakfast.
Cheryl did these things and fortified herself with hot coffee, but privately she was dreaming of firing up the central heat or turning on the gas fireplace … for just an hour, say.
In October? Seriously!
I would have been willing to debate these suggestions had they been made audible, but they were not. And soon the sun bestowed its warming rays.
Cheryl, it should be noted, was not born in New England where autumn and the foliage that comes with are a cause for celebration. I was.
I would spend all of October raking piles of leaves taller than myself, bobbing for apples and experiencing seasonal euphoria. And when autumn ended, I’d switch to the wearing of snow suits and the making of snow forts.
I can transition at the drop of a hat.
October is still young, but already my family has shopped Napa’s Halloween store, consumed pumpkin muffins at Starbucks, baked pumpkin muffins at home, and swapped out the couch with autumnal pillows — and an autumnal tablecloth on the dining table.
Cheryl has home accessories for all seasons and a collection of recipes to match. For this Sunday’s breakfast menu, pumpkin pancakes.
And when we’re not eating autumn food, we’re taking autumn walks and rating the color changes, a show that nature puts on for more than a month before bowing out.
I’ll end this ode to autumn with a final disclosure.
October is great in yet another stupendous way. It contains my birthday!
