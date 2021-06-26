 Skip to main content
Napa Journal: How to dress post-COVID
Napa Journal: How to dress post-COVID

Some people dress for success. During the past year, I dressed for Register reporters Jennifer and Barry.

Which is to say, I hardly “dressed” at all. What was the point in a newsroom gutted by COVID?

Collared shirts and cotton pants of ancient vintages, maybe ironed, maybe not, were good enough. I had confidence that Jennifer and Barry knew the real me and would not judge my plumage.

What would the public think?

What public? I never saw the public. Not during COVID.

It’s now summer 2021. Public health rules have eased. People are out and about. Time to look sharp.

I’m newly retired, but I want to step up my fashion game, too.

Flipping through my closet, I pulled out two of my favorite pairs of charcoal work slacks and gave them a critical look. I cringed in embarrassment.

The rear pockets, all four of them, had white circles where the dye had worn off. They looked like pauper pants!

I blamed these shine spots on my fat wallet and cellphone. Note to self: Store elsewhere if you’re seated in front of a computer 40 hours a week

I presented both damaged pairs to Cheryl. What did she think? Were these otherwise perfectly good pants fatally flawed?

Ouch, she said. Not a good look.

They’re my favorites, I moaned.

Cheryl suggested I make them yard pants. I couldn’t see it. Mow the lawn in office pants with big white eyes on the rump?

Regretfully, I threw both pairs into a toss pile.

I pulled out a pair of tan khakis manufactured in Cambodia for the Gap: Similar problem, although not as eye assaulting. Keepers.

A pair of chinos from Egypt by way of Banana Republic: Slight pocket blemish. If I stayed in motion, who’s to notice?

Also, never underestimate the camouflaging effect of meticulous ironing.

My pants tally: Four kept, three chucked.

I had an easier time inventorying short- and long-sleeved collared shirts. No worn pockets. All were keepers, although some went on a watch list. If I don’t wear them by year’s end, Community Projects here they come.

My shirt collection from the outlet mall does not impress my daughter Jenny. While furloughed during COVID, she began thrift shopping on my behalf.

Thanks to Jenny, I now own a checkered Descendant of Thieves shirt that screams “limited edition.” She also gifted me my first linen shirt.

Do I dare wear either one? I haven’t yet.

I wrapped up my inventorying by dragging out all of my jackets and displaying them on the floor. There were 10 of them. I’d worn three in the past year.

One carries the Napa Valley Register logo. Now that I no longer work there, I think I’m more inclined to wear it. Call me nostalgic.

Another says Courtney Construction on the back, with my name embroidered on the front – a gift from my now-deceased brother. It’s been too special to take out into the world.

And then there’s The Suit.

As best as I can reconstruct things, my mother decided a half-century ago that her firstborn needed a proper suit if he was to make his way in the world. We went to Stamm’s in Memphis and bought a somber, heavy-weight brown suit of 100% wool by Haspel.

What a specimen it is. From the perspective of 2021, it looks Victorian.

I have no memory of ever wearing it. Today I might put it on for a costume party.

The world changed, Mom. A Napa journalist didn’t need his classy Memphis suit after all.

Community Projects will put it on display soon. I think you can get it cheap.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

