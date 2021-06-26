Napa Journal: How to dress post-COVID

Do I dare wear either one? I haven’t yet.

I wrapped up my inventorying by dragging out all of my jackets and displaying them on the floor. There were 10 of them. I’d worn three in the past year.

One carries the Napa Valley Register logo. Now that I no longer work there, I think I’m more inclined to wear it. Call me nostalgic.

Another says Courtney Construction on the back, with my name embroidered on the front – a gift from my now-deceased brother. It’s been too special to take out into the world.

And then there’s The Suit.

As best as I can reconstruct things, my mother decided a half-century ago that her firstborn needed a proper suit if he was to make his way in the world. We went to Stamm’s in Memphis and bought a somber, heavy-weight brown suit of 100% wool by Haspel.

What a specimen it is. From the perspective of 2021, it looks Victorian.

I have no memory of ever wearing it. Today I might put it on for a costume party.

The world changed, Mom. A Napa journalist didn’t need his classy Memphis suit after all.

Community Projects will put it on display soon. I think you can get it cheap.

Kevin can be reached at kcourtney@yahoo.com.

