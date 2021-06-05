Napa Journal: It's time for Courtney to retire

After 48 years and three months, I'll be retiring at the end of next week from the Register.

Some find my longevity impressive. Others accuse me of slacking. Would it have been so hard, Kevin, to make it to an even 50?

Actually, it would have been. Once the idea lodged in my brain in February that it was time to go, there was no turning back. I was ready for something new — a concept that currently lacks all definition.

Register journalism is built around the daily news cycle. Once you plug into it, it won't let you go.

I came here in 1973 as a mere child. As the decades flew by, I was hardly aware of time's passage, although I had children who grew up and left home, facial hair that came and went and came again and I divorced and remarried.

During all that, the core of my life remained unchanged. I came into the Register newsroom every morning and committed acts of journalism.

I did it with an ever-changing cast of coworkers who were brilliant, quirky, and sometimes downright weird, but it hardly mattered. We shared the daily deadline and the satisfaction of being the first to tell readers something they would find informative, amusing, perhaps even infuriating.