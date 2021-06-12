Napa Journal: Missing my cubicle already

In movies, office cubicles are often depicted as sterile, spirit-killing spaces that drive their occupants crazy. If the goal is to foster creativity, best not to be in one.

While Hemingway did not write his novels in cubicles nor do I believe that's where Brandi Carlile composes her songs, that's not the full cubicle story.

In vast numbers of newspapers, including the Register, cubicles are where news gets written and packaged for readers. Since the pandemic, of course, some of this also happens at kitchen tables.

What I'm saying is that cubicles are doing the job just fine for many of us. I rather liked mine.

The old Register building on Second Street had an open office floor plan. No one in editorial, not even the editor, had their own walled space. Our desks floated in a vast void.

After the 2014 earthquake upended things, the paper moved to its current location, 1615 Soscol, a building that is almost entirely cubicles.

At first I shared my office corral with two reporters. The pandemic sent them scurrying home, leaving me with what can only be described as a Texas-size workspace big enough for aerobic workouts.

And postings.