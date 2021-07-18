Napa Journal: My neighbors challenge a developer

Commissioners put the project in a broader context: Napa needs more housing, not less. Higher — not lower — densities are needed on the city’s remaining supply of developable land, particularly if higher-visibility sites such as Napa Oaks and Timberhill are to be protected.

The project didn’t get an approval vote on July 1 only because commissioners wanted more images of how the houses would look.

One complication: Neighbors Kirk and Karen Reid who once owned the field want to deny access over their land if the density of the project isn’t cut in half. Developer KD Development has sued the Reids, asserting breach of contract.

The city is pro-project. If the two parties can’t reach an agreement, staff said the city may use its powers of eminent domain so the housing can be built.

This is your government lesson for today.

And one more thing: What might these new, mostly 5,000-square-foot houses on half-acre lots, sell for?

In an interview, Randy Gularte, representing the developers, wouldn’t say. But he noted that the project abuts a somewhat larger house on a larger parcel that recently sold for $2.9 million.