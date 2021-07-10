Napa Journal: Napa Journal: Sorting out life at Starbucks

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Friday. I’m sitting at the Starbucks at Redwood Plaza.

How I missed this place. For 14 months, Cheryl and I ate breakfast at home, prevented by the pandemic from enjoying our end-of-week rendezvous with the green mermaid. Instead of a cheese danish, warmed, I made do with Cheerios.

As soon as Starbucks restored indoor seating, we were back.

Why Starbucks? Other places in town serve coffee that’s the equal or better. Other places sell tastier pastries.

It goes back to when my son was in high school in the ‘90s. We’d sometimes stop at the new Starbucks on Trancas before his Early Flight classes at Napa High.

The Starbucks chain was in its infancy then. Napa was flattered to have its first one

How things have changed. Today, where in Napa isn’t there a Starbucks?

When Cheryl and I married, we kept the Starbucks tradition. Requiring less time for primping, I have always arrived first, still groggy from sleep, but I perk up fast. Starbucks is a happening place. The music hits me hard. A dark roast awaits.