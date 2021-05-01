Napa Journal: Old clothes can tell a story

The Netflix series "Worn Stories" is about people and their clothing heirlooms. A pair of shoes, an air-brushed image on a T-shirt, even a codpiece can qualify.

In one poignant vignette, an adult son cherishes the blanket that his mother hand-stitched for him as a little boy while she was in prison.

Most of the spotlighted items aren't fancy. At a garage sale, you'd get pennies on the dollar. Their value is personal. They help tell the story of who we are and where we've been.

Inspired by the series, I went in search of special clothes from my life. What did teen Kevin wear? Did I have anything handed down from my dad — perhaps one of his fat ties? What if I still had that brilliant '70s double-knit sports jacket made from spun petroleum fibers?

My search was doomed from the start. Everything I own fits in five dresser drawers and a narrow, shallow closet. My early clothing history is missing.

I have nothing worn in childhood, nothing that my parents ever touched. If my mom knitted her first-born — me — a blanket or sweater, there is no historical evidence.

Why such a compact collection. Was I raised a refugee?