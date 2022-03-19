Napa Journal: Our anniversary was a musical shipwreck

It was our 19th wedding anniversary, omicron was fading, Berkeley Rep was debuting “Swept Away,” a drama built around songs from our favorite North Carolina roots band, the Avett Brothers.

If ever there were a time to revisit Berkeley, this was that time.

Only I couldn’t pull the trigger. Berkeley seemed so far away. A packed audience seemed so germy. I did nothing and our anniversary came and went.

I was awash with regret. Suppose “Swept Away” ends up moving to Broadway and wins Best Musical. We’ll have missed out due to my timidity.

Then I got the Berkeley Rep email. The show was being extended! I jumped on our second chance.

Berkeley Rep could read my mind. It announced the toughest of public health protocols. Every patron must not only show proof of vaccination with booster but provide a matching photo ID. Negative test results were not admissible. Masks — preferably KN95s or N95s — must be worn from entry to exit. “Paid staff” would enforce the safety rules. The snack bar was closed.

Gov. DeSantis of Florida recently derided masked teenagers for “COVID theater.” He should have gone with us to Berkeley Rep. This was COVID theater!

Berkeley Rep is very much a Berkeley institution with Berkeley values. The program, available only online to save paper, notes that the Addison Street playhouse “sits on the unceded ancestral lands of the Ohlone people.”

Driving up University Avenue, we spotted buildings that had sprung up since we were last here in 2019. Some things hadn’t changed. Pedestrians walk with an urgency you don’t see in downtown Napa. And what’s that smell? Cannabis!

We planned an early bite at Gather, a farm-to-table restaurant. We had to dig out proof of vaccination to be seated indoors. If we hadn’t anticipated having to meet the Berkeley Rep safety requirements, we’d have been caught flat-footed.

Our so-very-classy anniversary meal: a shared cheese pizza and a burger with fries. While waiting for the food, we toasted ourselves with discounted happy hour libations. We felt so very fortunate. Out on the town and out of town.

“Swept Away” is the story of a 19th-century whaling ship disaster into which 14 Avett songs sung by sailors have been spliced.

Some of you may be thinking, huh? Tender Avett songs tell the story of a sailing venture gone horribly wrong?

Indeed.

But it mostly works. An Avett song is capable of magical effect, both on land and on stormy waters.

Also, the robust sailors had the voices of angels. I’d listen to them sing anything anywhere.

Cheryl observed another attribute. “Muscly men” she whispered.

My mind wandered back to when the Avetts came to Napa for the first BottleRock. They substituted on the main stage when a Grateful Dead remnant band couldn’t perform. We became fans for life.

The Berkeley show started at 7. We were home crawling into bed by 11.

Only later did I tally up the cost of our anniversary fling. Tickets were $134 each. Parking was $25. The dinner was $60. Add in gas and toll, we spent almost $400.

The total surprised me. To use a metaphor appropriate for “Swept Away,” we’d spent like drunken sailors.

Apparently, this is what can happen when COVID restrictions are lifted and worldly pleasures beckon. People turn off their TVs and head out into the big, beautiful world.

A word to the wise: Don’t forget your credit card.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.