Napa Journal: Our house: If walls could talk

In 2003, I moved into the Borrette house on Borrette Lane. Cheryl and her then-husband got there before me in 1976.

Who were these Borrettes? I asked. Why were they street-name-worthy?

Cheryl’s info was sketchy. The Borrettes were pioneer farmers in Browns Valley. They built a simple farmhouse in 1892, which explains the absurdly wide redwood panels in the living room and the foundation of stacked stones.

Theirs was not a fancy Victorian like those built by the area’s more affluent founding families. By 1976 it had seen hard times. The fire department had considered it for a practice burndown a few years earlier.

Her report satisfied me. Then Cheryl’s daughter Julia stirred things up. She said she wanted to research the Borrettes if she ever got the time. Cheryl looked at me. Didn’t I have the time?

Good point. I’d written a column in 2016 about the virgin redwood used to build our house, referring to the builder only as “farmer Borrette.” I could have done better.

And now I have. After digging through the county library’s newspaper database and reviewing some county records, I can paint a picture.

It all began when Harry Reuben Borrette and his wife Olive started farming in west Napa in the early 1890s. Browns Valley in those days had a scattering of farms, a one-room schoolhouse for grades 1-8.

Older students went by horse into Napa, population 4,000.

In 1891, The Napa Register reported that Harry had bought three cherry orchards “and is in the market for more.” He shipped cherries from owned and leased land to markets east of the Mississippi and his produce won ribbons at the local fair. He pushed for the first paved road in Browns Valley.

Unbelievably, Harry once produced enough natural gas from a shallow test well on his ranch to fed a flame that burned all night.

Cheryl said the seller of the house had told her that “here’s where the gas was.” Had he meant Harry’s natural gas well?

Olive Borrette belonged to Browns Valley social groups and ran for county supervisor just three years after California women got the right to vote. When she died in our house in 1918 at age 55, her obituary called her “one of the most prominent women” in the county.

The Borrettes had four children. One son died in infancy. A daughter was married in our house in 1906, then died two years later after childbirth. A second son, Harry Valentine Borrette, nearly died from electrocution in 1907 while working in the car barn of the San Francisco, Vallejo and Napa Valley Railroad Co.

Harry V. plays a significant role in our Borrette story. He served in the Army in World War I and worked for a time at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. When his dad died in 1920, he inherited the bulk of the estate – a 1918 five-passenger Chevrolet and 10.5 acres, including our house. He immediately left a partnership at Napa Cyclery to “devote his time in the future to his orchard property in Browns Valley,” a local paper announced.

His pioneer dad had lived in our house for 28 years. Harry V. was under our roof for 75 years, dying in 1968 at age 83.

This last bit of news flabbergasted Cheryl. Harry V. had died only eight years before she moved in. Had she bought little sooner, she might have met the original Borrette’s son. What stories he could have shared!

It’s been sobering to learn that our bedroom is where multiple Borrettes departed this world, including Harry R.’s wife Olive and Harry V.’s second wife, Katherine, in 1953.

The original Borrettes would be stunned to visit Borrette Lane today. There are still pockets of ag -- wine grapes, not cherries – but homes can sell for several million dollars.

As for their old house, the big porch and several downstairs rooms would be familiar, but our new “great room,” including a stylish kitchen, would blow their minds. In Cheryl’s time the old septic system and water tower were removed. Gone, too, the foundation of stacked stones.

There’s a small section at Tulocay Cemetery for the Borrettes. The markers are remarkably modest, befitting a family of farmers. You’d never know that a dead-end street in western-most Napa carries their name.

I wanted to pay tribute to the farmer who planted the family’s flag. Sadly, Harry R.’s gravestone is missing.

