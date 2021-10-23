Napa Journal: Our looming tree catastrophe

We always have a pair of binoculars at the ready. You never know what distant thing — a plane, squirrels scampering — will merit closer inspection.
Before writing this column, I picked them up and scanned to the west from our front porch. In the foreground, vines laden with grape clusters so picture perfect I had to pinch myself: Is this reality or a Napa Valley postcard?
Then I scanned the tree line beyond the vineyard where I eyed a horror show. Trees were dying.
It started more than a year ago when a few pines turned a sickly brown, then dropped their needles.
This year the vista is one of spreading death. Through my binocs, I counted nine dead or dying pines and three more trees of uncertain lineage that stood as arboreal skeletons.
These were all trees planted by humans in wetter times. Now, look at them. They are the canaries of the drought.
I live off Partrick Road at the city’s western edge. On the stretch of Partrick leading up to my street, I now count six more dead trees, mostly pines but not exclusively.
At the entrance to my street stands a good-size live oak. It was ailing last year, now it’s a white ghost. If I were a trick or treater, I don’t think I’d dare to venture our way.
It’s alarming to be surrounded by all this tree death. California is supposed to be this Edenic place where you can plant anything anywhere and it will thrive.
These nearby tree losses have ominous implications for our own yard trees — the two elms that date to the 19th century, the redwood and the blue spruce that Cheryl planted as sprigs but now tower over the backyard and the live oak next to the creek that hogs our eastern view.
These trees provide shade and give our place character. But what happens to them in a mega drought?
Cheryl worries that we don’t have a solid plan to keep the trees alive if two years of frighteningly low rainfall are followed by a third dry winter.
The city is currently asking all of us for relatively mild reductions in water consumption. The goal is to save enough water so as to avoid draconian restrictions down the road. Restrictions such as those in St. Helena, say, where households are given daily household allotments.
For a better understanding of the future, I reached out to Joe Borden, a certified master arborist who is president of Britton Tree Services based in St. Helena. What’s the tree situation? I asked.
Borden didn’t mince words. “It’s catastrophic,” he said.
The drought is stressing trees. Particularly vulnerable are species that are not California natives or were planted outside their natural climate zones, Borden said. Monterey pines are a prime example. They were commonly used in Napa landscaping because they grew fast. Now, weakened by drought and age, they are vulnerable to parasites and pathogens.
Redwoods are another high-profile landscape tree that will need significant irrigation if they are to survive the drought, Borden said.
As if the drought threat wasn’t bad enough, Borden said that Sudden Oak Death, caused by a fungus-like pathogen, is killing the coastal live oaks in my neighborhood. One of his clients bought a house with 35 coastal live oaks. Twelve of them have since died of SOD.
What’s a homeowner with major yard trees to do if faced with severe water rationing?
Borden didn’t hesitate: “Give any water you’ve got to your trees,” he said. If necessary, let everything else die.
It won’t be pleasant, he said, but you can replace flowers and shrubs after a drought ends. You can’t replace big trees.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
So much depends on what happens in the next few months. It rains or it doesn’t. Trees live or die. Water flows abundantly from our faucets or we measure it by the cupful.
I’ll be training my binoculars toward the heavens. I’ll be looking for storm clouds.
In early October, a group of volunteers from Napa County Landmarks gathered at the Napa's downtown historic post office. Their goal: rewrap th…
Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.