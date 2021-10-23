Napa Journal: Our looming tree catastrophe

It’s alarming to be surrounded by all this tree death. California is supposed to be this Edenic place where you can plant anything anywhere and it will thrive.

These nearby tree losses have ominous implications for our own yard trees — the two elms that date to the 19th century, the redwood and the blue spruce that Cheryl planted as sprigs but now tower over the backyard and the live oak next to the creek that hogs our eastern view.

These trees provide shade and give our place character. But what happens to them in a mega drought?

Cheryl worries that we don’t have a solid plan to keep the trees alive if two years of frighteningly low rainfall are followed by a third dry winter.

The city is currently asking all of us for relatively mild reductions in water consumption. The goal is to save enough water so as to avoid draconian restrictions down the road. Restrictions such as those in St. Helena, say, where households are given daily household allotments.

For a better understanding of the future, I reached out to Joe Borden, a certified master arborist who is president of Britton Tree Services based in St. Helena. What’s the tree situation? I asked.

Borden didn’t mince words. “It’s catastrophic,” he said.