Napa Journal: Our new cat in residence

Since then, we have occasionally babysat Jack, which delights Cheryl to no end. Having our old-lady calico in the backyard and a peppier visiting calico on her lap at night — does life get any better than that?

Cats can be aloof, but not Jack. When she's awake, she's got her eye on you. Rub, rub, rub. Sniff, sniff, sniff. Is that tuna!!!!

Compared to Jack, I'm the aloof one.

Six weeks ago Julia brought Jack over and left her. What was this? An indefinite loan? Abandonment?

She and Oliver had bought their first house. During the protracted move, there was the fear that Jack might escape into the wild and never be seen again.

But that wasn't all. Julia and Oliver had become parents. Little Felix had become the new love of their lives.

"My love for Jack was sidelined," Julia explained. "I still love her, of course, but it's hard to access that love when the baby crawls through a fresh pile of cat puke."

"I think Jack is happy at your house because Mom can give her the attention I no longer can," she said.

You mean permanently? Like, Jack is ours?