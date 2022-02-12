Napa Journal: Pain in the night

Let’s talk about my scrawny neck.

During the day, anything you can do with your neck, I could do with mine, but not a full swivel, which only became an issue when backing out of parking spaces.

Nighttime was a different story. Lifting my head to change pillow positions, I’d get a shooting pain.

Literally, a pain in the neck.

This went on for months until finally, I’d had enough. My doctor ordered X-rays. Since my vertebrae looked fine, he recommended a physical therapist.

On a scale of 1 to 10, the therapist wanted to know my level of pain.

Right now, talking to you, no pain, I said. But at night, head on pillow, I get jolts in the 4-5 range. Then again, maybe I’m being wimpy. Perhaps it’s more like 2 or 3. In either case, it’s a moment of torture.

The therapist laid on hands and manipulated me this way and that.

His diagnosis: My trapezius, a large muscle that crosses my shoulders and runs down my back, was “always on.” It had become super twitchy. It was doing work that should have been shared with other muscles.

I wasn’t eager to share my diagnosis with Cheryl. She’s always said I had bad posture. She was forever telling me I needed to Sit Up Straight. My neck diagnosis seemed like confirmation The shame, the shame. I’d brought this upon myself because I was too lazy to Sit Up Straight.

This is what working in front of a computer for years got me. Who sits straight in front of a screen? Not me, I tell you.

I was given a program of home exercises to build up upper body muscles whose names do not merit mention. As the weeks passed, the amount of homework increased. Soon I was spending more than an hour a day thrusting with a stretch band, lifting weights from the edge of my bed, and stressing body parts with isometrics.

That’s right: More than an hour a day. For a neck!

This was unbelievable on two levels. One: Who has that much personal time to devote to anything that is not pleasurable? I’m retired, but I still have a life, yes?

And two: I wasn’t getting any better. After one month, I reported little to no improvement. At the end of month two, I hit the therapist between the eyes with the same report.

I was afraid he was going to cry.

But he didn’t. Instead, he added more elements to my daily workouts. And I kept at it. If my neck couldn’t be cured, it wouldn’t be because of my lack of trying.

Finally, in my third month, some of my night head flips became practically painless. It became easier backing out of parking stalls. For the first time in years, I could almost see my belly button.

(Parenthetically, as a boy I was always checking out my belly button. For lint.)

Does physical therapy work? Apparently yes if you’re diligent and have gobs of time for exercises.

On my most recent visit, I asked the therapist to level with me. Did my problem start because I didn’t sit up straight all those years He scoffed. That’s a folk tale, he said.

I grinned from ear to ear. Did I ever have news for Cheryl.

On another note: Last week’s column erroneously said the northeast corner of First and Main remains empty. It does not! In the second half of last year, Napa Palisades Saloon expanded into this space offering craft beer and gourmet pub grub. Coffee houses no longer have the intersection to themselves.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.