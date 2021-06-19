Napa Journal: Retirement: Day One

Lacking a specific agenda for retirement, I have vowed to say “yes” to practically anyone or anything.

It could be something as daring as parachute jumping or as tame as going to a weekend estate sale (both give me the shudders).

The estate sale opportunity presented itself immediately. There’s one just around the corner, Cheryl said on Saturday morning, just 16 hours after I’d walked out of the Register for the last time. Let’s see what our neighbor is giving up.

The new me, Retirement Kevin, said sure, why not, and dutifully trailed along.

Honestly, the estate sale was a dud. I knew within 60 seconds that there was nothing among the bric-a-brac for me.

While Cheryl browsed, I slipped away to check my email. That’s when I discovered a searing truth: My Register account was dead. The paper had dropped me after 48 years of loyal service.

On a corporate level, this made sense. Retirement is retirement. Protocols are protocols. Hadn’t I also given up my fob for office entry the day before?

But don’t cut off my email until I have a new life going!