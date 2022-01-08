Napa Journal: Saying goodbye to Calico

A kitten’s arrival is all joy and sweetness. A geriatric cat’s departure is something else.

We’ve known for nearly a year that Calico was fading. She still ate with gusto, sunned herself in our backyard, and put herself to bed in the garage, but her grooming virtually stopped.

Alarm bells went off. Cats are normally grooming fanatics.

As an outdoor cat, Calico was unusual by today’s pet standards. Animal groups strongly discourage outdoor cats. Their lives are more fraught. They kill birds and lizards.

Calico probably ambushed a dozen birds over the years, but she never mixed it up with cars, raccoons, or other cats. Her ears carried no battle scars.

She entered her 19th year in seemingly fine health … until the grooming stopped.

In early December, her appetite withered and she began walking stiffly. She still sought out places to sun herself and purred vigorously when petted, but food didn’t interest her. Her prospects looked grim.

Cheryl and I rejected the notion that a vet could save her. Not an ancient cat on the cusp of her 20th birthday.

So then what? Have her put down? Let her die naturally on the property where she had been born in an upstairs bedroom, the runt of a litter of three.

I called around Christmas week. If a vet were available quickly, cheaply, maybe we’d consider ending things then.

I was told we’d have to wait a week to even schedule an exam. An exam, then a fatal shot, might cost a couple hundred dollars, assuming we took the body home for burial.

Calico hates being transported in a car. Cheryl didn’t want her enfeebled cat subjected to that end-of-life trauma.

Invite a vet to the home to do the deed? That seemed macabre.

We put it to Cheryl’s children on Christmas Day. The vote was unanimous. Since Calico wasn’t visibly suffering, still drank water and purred appropriately, let her take her time leaving this world as cats have done since the dawn of their species.

Functioning as a hospice nurse, Cheryl continued to put out multiple feeding and watering stations and began offering fish and chicken chunks (which have not been touched). She bought an electric warming bed for the garage, then tented it with blankets.

She’s sometimes carried Calico into the house and held her in her lap by the gas fireplace. Calico barely stirs. Meanwhile, Jack, our indoor cat, goes nuts on the other side of a glass door.

The day before New Year’s Eve I got a call from a neighbor. Calico was on their front porch. Their dogs were barking madly from inside, yet she seemed to want to come in.

Calico had lost all situational awareness. She’d stiff-legged herself over to the “dog people’s” house, oblivious to the canine threat.

I ran over and scooped up her frail little body. Oh, Calico!

I bedded her back in the garage and closed the door. When Cheryl got home, I gave a full report. We agreed the end was surely near.

Administering to a dying cat takes its emotional toll. That night Cheryl awoke at 3 a.m. and asked, “Did you hear a cat cry?”

The vigil continues into the new year. Daily, Cheryl places Calico on a pillow in her favorite sunning spots, with water and food nearby. If the sky clouds up, she’s carried back to the warming tent.

I was tasked with digging a grave on a backyard knoll where wildflowers will bloom this spring. I felt honored to be part of Calico’s long goodbye.

Calico continues to surprise us every morning with her continued life.

She sleeps most of her hours on her heated bed. She consumes only water. When Cheryl cradles her, she purrs softly.

