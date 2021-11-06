Napa Journal: Surviving my 75th birthday

All birthdays are not alike.

The big ones mark passage from one decade to another. The others — 37, say, or 63 — are mere trifles. Worthy of a cake, certainly, but unlikely to trigger major brooding about one’s mortality.

Last month I celebrated a really big one, my 75th.

Cheryl declared October my “birthday month” and made an apple cake. What she didn’t do was book a cruise or hire a caterer for a party.

To be honest with you, reaching the three quarters of a century mark messed with my mind. A fair number of people make 75, but not many reach 100. Why was this happening to me!

Not to over-dramatize my situation, but I’d uncovered evidence that I was falling apart. A July leg injury had kept me from running for three months in preparation for my annual Turkey Trot in Davis. Now, with the race just a month away, my fitness remained dicey. Was I no longer a frisky colt?

Thoughts of decrepitude swept over me. No more running with the Davis rabbits. Best I just sit on my porch and watch life pass me by.

Cheryl tried to brighten my spirits. On my actual birth day, she took me to Gott’s for burgers on the deck as crowds swirled by for the Wilco concert next door.

Two days later, we went downtown again, this time to spend the restaurant gift certificate that the Register had given me for my retirement.

The reservationist had asked if this was a special occasion. It’s my birthday, I said.

Her query triggered fantasies as to how the restaurant might honor me. Would the wait staff gather round to sing “Happy Birthday,” with adjacent diners joining in? Would they present me with a cupcake lit by a single candle?

Either way, I’d feel pretty special.

The reality was underwhelming. There was a birthday card on our table when we sat down, but no singing, no cupcake.

There were some unexpected bright birthday moments. On Facebook, notice of my special day got more than 50 “likes.”

Nice. Very nice.

And on the eve of my natal day, my phone buzzed. Relatives in Indiana were calling to sing a rousing version of “Happy Early Birthday,” then hung up. My ears glowed.

And my adult children? How did they contribute to my 75th celebration?

With “crickets.”

Neither one called, texted or Zoomed. I endured complete silence.

Seeing my distress, Cheryl asked if I wanted her to tip them off.

Never. How humiliating would that be.

Instead, I stewed. I’d been forgotten by my very own offspring.

I briefly asked myself, “What did you do wrong as a dad?” then decided not to go down that dark path.

Two more days passed. More silence from daughter and son. Perhaps they believed I’d already expired?

On the third day my SoCal son sent an early morning text: “Missed your birthday! Happy birthday.”

He had been “too focused” on his daughter turning 3, he explained.

I sorta get it. He’s up to his eyeballs with parenting and working from home. Crazy times.

The next day I met up with my daughter who lives in Sonoma for coffee. We talked about stuff for 30 minutes, then I broke the news. I just had my 75th birthday. Alone.

She was instantly remorseful. She’d been working seven days in a row, but that was no excuse.

Then she slid over and gave me a hug. After a pause, she wrapped an arm around me a second time and squeezed again.

Not since childhood had she ever hugged me this way.

Her dear ol’ dad felt very special.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.