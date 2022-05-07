Napa Journal: Surviving poison oak

The greatest negative impact on my physical well-being over the past couple of years? It hasn’t been COVID. I’ve been hit hardest by an obscenely itchy native-born enemy: poison oak.

Given my frequency of infection, you’d think I cut down toxic vines for a living or hiked off the beaten path every weekend.

I do neither. I’m a stickler for the beaten path.

My problem is our yard. Especially in spring, it’s mined with tiny sprigs of poison oak from seeds dropped by birds.

Cheryl can spot these sprigs and pluck them out with a gloved hand. No rash for her.

I have a dull poison oak detector. I can rarely identify it at the sprig stage. Should I be wearing glasses when weeding? Would it also help if I wore gloves? Perhaps so, but I don’t. I prefer to be my most natural me when I’m in the yard.

My first infection of 2022 started as a small welt on my stomach, then became a mass of blisters on my back at the beltline. I was slow on the uptake. I itched without observing why.

It took me three days to wise up. By then it was too late. Spots of poison oak spawned more spots. I was a squirming mass of misery.

I followed Cheryl’s recommended treatment protocol: dabs of hydrocortisone cream several times a day on affected areas and Benadryl-like antihistamine tablets every six hours.

The cream is marginally effective, but the tablets do god’s work. The itch was obliterated. Instead of squirming all night, I enjoyed the sleep of angels. I was doing nine and 10 hours, with dreams like you wouldn’t believe.

Unfortunately, there was a price to be paid for such sweet relief.

When I stopped the tablets after five days, my brain recoiled. On a successive night, it raced like the Indy 500. I lay there, a zombie counting down the hours until dawn.

This profound lack of sleep left me barely functional during the day. I experienced my head attempting to float off my body. I tried napping, but no luck. The low roar in my brain wouldn’t turn off.

I worried about what might happen if pathological insomnia lasted the third night. Might I confess to crimes I hadn’t committed? Would readers of this column notice that it was now written by a madman?

Alas, sleep arrived on the third night. I was pulled back from the brink.

I resolved to never set myself up for night terror again. No more antihistamine tablets for me, at least not for poison oak itch.

My latest bout of poison oak hit a week ago. Two ridiculously itchy spots on my right leg announced their arrival.

I told myself not to panic. I can handle this.

First off, I didn’t tell Cheryl. It would have needlessly messed with her mind. Worse, she’d again question the sanity of anyone who doesn’t glove up while working in the yard.

What I did do was scale back on treatment. Yes to the hydrocortisone cream. No to the ersatz Benadryl.

I’d rather squirm with itch than risk successive nights of excruciating insomnia.

You’re tough, I told myself. The itch will not destroy you.

This proved to be true. The itch was manageable. And when it wound down, there was no follow-up insomnia.

My poison oak story is likely not your poison oak story. Everyone suffers in their own way. And some lucky blokes suffer not at all.

The growing season ahead is a long one. Our yard will need lots of tending. And wherever I turn, the danger will be lurking.

