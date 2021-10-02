Napa Journal: Surviving the noisiest power outage ever

At 1:45 on Sunday morning, we were in a deep sleep when a roar filled our bedroom.

Yes, a roar. We were experiencing the noisiest loss of power ever.

Normally an outage at 1:45 is something to sleep through. An alarm clock goes dark, the fridge falls silent.

Not this one. It triggered the startup of our neighbor’s whole-house, gasoline-powered generator recently installed at our fence line. This powerful unit shook the night.

Cheryl snapped to attention. Was this a natural disaster? Possibly a PSPS? And for goodness sake, close the bedroom window!

Groggy me quibbled. Can’t be a PSPS, I said. PG&E would have warned us. But yes, I’ll close the window.

Then, awash in irritation, we just lay there. My god, just listen to that thing!

During some outages, the power will blink off, then bounce back. This wasn’t one of those. I knew that if PG&E has to roust a repair crew in the middle of the night, this could be a long one.

Cheryl slipped off to the bathroom with her cellphone. She returned with news that PG&E may have power restored by 8:30, in time for breakfast.