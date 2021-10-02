Napa Journal: Surviving the noisiest power outage ever

At 1:45 on Sunday morning, we were in a deep sleep when a roar filled our bedroom.
Yes, a roar. We were experiencing the noisiest loss of power ever.
Normally an outage at 1:45 is something to sleep through. An alarm clock goes dark, the fridge falls silent.
Not this one. It triggered the startup of our neighbor’s whole-house, gasoline-powered generator recently installed at our fence line. This powerful unit shook the night.
Cheryl snapped to attention. Was this a natural disaster? Possibly a PSPS? And for goodness sake, close the bedroom window!
Groggy me quibbled. Can’t be a PSPS, I said. PG&E would have warned us. But yes, I’ll close the window.
Then, awash in irritation, we just lay there. My god, just listen to that thing!
During some outages, the power will blink off, then bounce back. This wasn’t one of those. I knew that if PG&E has to roust a repair crew in the middle of the night, this could be a long one.
Cheryl slipped off to the bathroom with her cellphone. She returned with news that PG&E may have power restored by 8:30, in time for breakfast.
With the neighbor’s generator still thrumming, we managed to fall back to sleep. When dawn arrived, still no juice. With both of us doubting PG&E’s forecast of an 8:30 restart, we left for breakfast at the Oxbow, a place where normal life was still possible.
Coincidentally, we saw our neighbors leaving home too. They left behind a generator that continued to pump out the decibels.
Upon our return, I walked two blocks to inspect the source of our hijacked Sunday. A small armada of men and equipment had assembled beneath a giant eucalyptus that had shed a limb the size of a utility pole, crushing electrical lines strung across Partrick Road.
Two men in aerial buckets were thrashing around in a live oak canopy, trying to string shiny new copper.
“Anything that isn’t underground is good,” said a flagman.
The site reeked of ammonia emanating from buzzard poop that had turned the roadway nearly white.
PG&E was now saying power would be back by 11. Our neighbor’s whole-house generator was still roaring, powering an empty house.
I tried to be philosophical. Neighbors have to do what neighbors have to do when PG&E can’t be relied upon. I should be thankful this isn’t another five-day PSPS like the one several years ago that cast us back into the Dark Ages.
In a similar way, I try to accept the noisy helicopters that fly over our house at night after we’ve gone to bed. Maybe they’re medical choppers, I tell myself. I should wish them godspeed.
And then there are the men with gasoline-fired blowers descend on our neighbors’ properties every week, creating cacophony inside our house. Powerful blowing must be what’s needed to keep the leaves in order, I say. Let us not curse them.
And every so often another set of neighbors – second-homers -- holds a nighttime rave on their patio, the likes of which I’d only seen in Hollywood movies. Be thankful these people do not reside here the year-round, I say.
PG&E issued an update during the noon hour. Electricity would now be back by 5, in time for dinner, if not breakfast or lunch.
How many other Napa households were similarly without power? Five hundred? Five thousand?
I was rooting for 5,000. Misery likes company.
In fact, it was but 76 customers – the residents on my city street and some unlucky county folks up Partrick.
It was just before 3 when the power came back on.
We were sitting on our deck and might not have noticed immediately, but for the quiet that fell over the land.
The neighbor’s whole-house generator had turned itself off.
