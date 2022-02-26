Napa Journal: Suspense in the afternoon

When it comes to the easy stuff — say, politics and what’s-for-dinner — Cheryl and I are on the same page. But agree on the evening’s streaming entertainment? It can be painful.

We both gave thumbs up to “Ozark” and “The Righteous Gemstones.” But “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and “Mare of Easttown”? We were a house divided.

Only recently have I figured out a workaround: daytime watching when Cheryl’s away.

Sunshine blasting into the house, there I am in my own little media world. Whatever Kevin wants to see, Kevin sees.

Daytime viewing can seem decadent. I wasn’t raised that way. I didn’t raise my kids that way. Aren’t there chores I should be doing?

Daytime viewing started after my retirement in June. I began slowly, sampling some classics from the ‘50s — Alec Guinness in “The Man in the White Suit,” Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Breathless.”

It was all wonderful. The internet was living up to its full potential.

Then I fell down the Alfred Hitchcock rabbit hole.

Last fall I watched nine movies from the “master of suspense,” including such classics as “North by Northwest,” “Rear Window” and “Notorious.” I stopped only after exhausting the choices from the Napa County Library and our streaming subscriptions.

That might have been the end of that, but then my daughter Jenny, knowing of my fondness for all things Hitchcock, gave me a six-month subscription to the Criterion channel for Christmas.

Best Christmas present ever! Criterion was celebrating “Hitchcock for the Holidays” with more than 40 offerings.

In what is certainly a personal best, I devoured 17 Hitchcocks in less than a month. All of them in the daytime, sunlight streaming in.

Hitchcock made movies over six decades — from the 1920 into the ‘70s. As the years went by, his budgets got bigger, his stars more glamorous, his settings moved from England to America.

Some of his films are cultural landmarks, such as “The Birds” filmed in part at Bodega Bay, and “Psycho” which presented a very disturbed Anthony Perkins … and that poor Janet Leigh!

I anticipated liking his American, Technicolor blockbusters best, but that wasn’t the case. I was most taken by movies from his early decades. They were time capsules illuminating “pre-modern” eras that my parents would have known but had held no interest for me when I was younger. I was a shallow youth; I only liked the movies of NOW.

Hitch’s oldest stuff was filmed in England, in black and white, for paltry sums. The suspense plots seem genteel by today’s furious standards. It didn’t matter to me. I watched as might a cultural anthropologist. Such garb, such gab. The English are a curious bunch.

Sometimes plots would wander and my attention would as well. I’m glad I’m not inflicting this on Cheryl, I would think.

After watching a total of 26 Hitchcocks, often one right after another, which is my favorite?

Surprisingly, it’s one of Hitchcock’s earliest movies with the quaintest of titles, “The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog,” made in 1927.

You read that right. 1927. Not just before color, but before talkies.

I’d considered skipping it. I’d lived my life to that point without having ever seen a silent movie from start to finish. My brain was wired for cool Netflix hits such as “Kimi” and “Don’t Look Up.” A movie with murky images and title cards seemed like a loser.

I was so wrong. “The Lodger” opened with a woman’s silent scream filling the screen. The Avenger had struck again.

Unbelievably, movies were in their infancy and already Hitchcock was Hitchcock.

I was hooked.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.