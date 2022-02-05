Napa Journal: The birth of Napa's coffee culture

Napa didn’t truly enter the Espresso Age until 1986 when Napa Valley Coffee Roasting opened at First and Main.

This temple to the Arabica bean was cutting edge cool. Historic building: check. In-house roastery: check. Baristas: check. Global sourcing: check.

A Register story described Coffee Roasting as a downtown “oasis” that evoked “the romance of the European café.”

Tables were jammed by 7:30. At the primo corner table, notables debated community and world events. By 8, the line of caffeine seekers was 16 people long.

Memories of that era came to mind last week when I dropped into Coffee Roasting to cool my heels for two hours while my car was getting a check-up.

I hadn’t been there in years. I’d been lured away by newer places for my cappuccinos and cups of dark roast. My return felt as if I were opening a time capsule to an earlier Napa, an earlier me.

Downtown was funky in the years before Coffee Roasting. First and Main – in theory, a downtown’s premier address – was anchored by Brewster’s Army-Navy store, Jo Beth’s Dress Shoppe, Rothman’s men’s clothing and, in the spot that would become Coffee Roasting, a pawn shop.

Think about that. A pawn shop at First and Main. In a historic building. At some level, retro cool. At another level, sad.

Thirty-six years later, Coffee Roasting still gives off an Old World vibe, but there were no crowds. It’s hard to operate a social hub during a pandemic. It’s also what happens when high-end coffee can be found practically everywhere.

That community table where lively intellects once held forth? It had been replaced with a two-seater that most sat empty while I was there.

According to a Register story from 1990, Coffee Roasting soothed its customers with classical music. On my car maintenance day, it was all high-velocity hits from the 2010s. I was not soothed.

Coffee Roasting still describes itself as an “espresso bar and pastry café,” which struck me as something of a reach. Today’s selection of baked goods would not remind anyone of old Vienna.

America’s love affair with coffee culture has only intensified since Coffee Roasting opened its doors. It’s easier to buy a latte in this town than fill your car with gas.

For some, Napa didn’t truly enter the coffee big leagues until it got its first Starbucks in 1994 at Trancas and Jefferson. Twenty-eight years later, we have 10 Starbucks locations. As a Starbucks town, I’d say we’re punching above our weight.

This proliferation of little green mermaids created a short-lived coffee war in 2012 when a Starbucks was proposed catty-corner to Coffee Roasting. Coffee Roasting loyalists viewed this national behemoth as an existential threat to their beloved, locally owned mainstay.

When Starbucks opened anyway, Coffee Roasting reacted by extending its hours to be more competitive and plastering it name, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, in big letters on all three of its plate glass windows. Not a great look, but what are you going to do when you’re in the crosshairs of a Starbucks?

First and Main has proved big enough for two coffeehouses. When I drive through, Starbucks seems to be doing a healthy business. And Coffee Roasting? During my two-hour stint last week, the parade of regulars was steady, although the tables never filled.

The atmosphere at Coffee Roasting was hands-down homier than a Starbucks. The baristas seemed to know most of their customers who were treated like extended family.

First and Main remains a work in progress. Coffee Roasting and Starbucks stare across at each other, but the two other corners – home to a defunct frozen yogurt shop and a fenced empty lot – await their shining moments in the 21st century.

Any suggestions for what should come next? More coffee, anyone?

