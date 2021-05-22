 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Journal: The day the mask came off
editor's pick

Napa Journal: The day the mask came off

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Courtney masked
Kevin Courtney

The announcement caused me instant jubilation.

In an end-of-day Friday email, the Register's corporate parent said the company will no longer require its fully vaccinated employees to mask or socially distance in the workplace.

That mask I strap on every time I leave my cubicle to walk to the restroom or refrig? Forget it. Free at last, free at last.

My joy surprised me. Where did such strong feelings come from? I'm not an anti-masker. 

It's more that masks make me slightly cranky. Masks fog up my glasses. Masks impair my vision even when I'm not wearing glasses (they don't actually; it's a psychological thing). Masks make me sweat.

But now Lee Enterprises was freeing me from mask-wearing inside the office, echoing a decision by the CDC that fully vaccinated people could skip face coverings in most situations outside the home.

(A reader note: The CDC recommendation came with significant disclaimers of which I was at that moment ignorant.)

Thus, that Sunday, we went to grandchild Felix's first birthday party in Sonoma where nearly 20 adults and 3 baby-toddler types gathered in celebration.

All without masks.

Half of the adults were strangers to me. I had been scheduled to meet them in March 2020 at Julia's baby shower, but the party got canceled due to COVID.

Now here we all were, waking up from hibernation and shucking off pandemic restrictions. 

Look at you! Look at me! Smile, laugh, drink and eat like inmates freed from a pandemic dungeon.

For one guest, the past 14 months had been exactly that. Due to health issues, she hadn't been in a supermarket in over a year. Now she was partying with strangers!

I presumed that all of us, except for Felix and his cohorts, had been vaccinated. I did not ask to see vaccination cards. 

The pre-pandemic normalcy of this backyard BBQ was so very sweet. It beat Thanksgiving and Christmas when we hosted chilly dinners on our driveway so as to keep everyone safe. 

I couldn't wait to go to work Monday morning and roam the Register offices in a similar unmasked state. Talking to people without a cloth barrier would almost be fun.

But when I arrived, I encountered our publisher, Davis Taylor, in the lunchroom. He was tightly masked.

Huh?

One of the women from the front office strolled by. She was all masked up, too.

I retreated quietly to my cubicle. Had I misread the situation? Had the day of mask liberation come and gone?

That morning California's health director tried to clarify things. Forget what you heard from the CDC. The state is keeping its mask requirements for another month, he said.

Chagrined, I extracted my face shackle from my pocket and put it next to my computer. And when I got up to go to the john, I wore it grimly.

Along the way, I spied an unmasked reporter in the break room. 

Jennifer, Jennifer! The Lee directive was a mistake. California is an exception. Go get your mask.

Apparently, my alarm lacked authority. "Follow me," she said, and into the publisher's office we marched.

The deal was this: After receiving guidance from corporate and then surveying the few employees who do not work remotely, Davis had declared Register offices to be a mask-optional zone for the fully vaccinated.

By "offices," he meant the bowels of the organization where maybe a half dozen people still rattle around at peak occupancy. As for the public entering our lobby, masks are still required.

Why had Davis been wearing a mask in the break room that very morning? Habit, he said.

So there we are. I'm not wearing a mask at home or on walks or at work on my 25-step jaunts to the break room or bathroom. But outside the office, doing my business about town, I'm covered.

This release from masking at work is a small thing. Trivial, really, but it's providing me with great satisfaction.

Today, the Register offices. Someday, my larger Napa world.

The Napa Fire Department has put together an educational video parody based on the original Talking Heads' song and video titled “Burning Down the House”. Their version is called "“Don’t Burn Down Your House.”

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $5 for your first 5 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Kevin can be reached at 707- 256-2217 or Napa Valley Register, 1615 Soscol Ave., Napa, 94559, or kcourtney@napanews.com.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News