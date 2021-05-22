Napa Journal: The day the mask came off

Now here we all were, waking up from hibernation and shucking off pandemic restrictions.

Look at you! Look at me! Smile, laugh, drink and eat like inmates freed from a pandemic dungeon.

For one guest, the past 14 months had been exactly that. Due to health issues, she hadn't been in a supermarket in over a year. Now she was partying with strangers!

I presumed that all of us, except for Felix and his cohorts, had been vaccinated. I did not ask to see vaccination cards.

The pre-pandemic normalcy of this backyard BBQ was so very sweet. It beat Thanksgiving and Christmas when we hosted chilly dinners on our driveway so as to keep everyone safe.

I couldn't wait to go to work Monday morning and roam the Register offices in a similar unmasked state. Talking to people without a cloth barrier would almost be fun.

But when I arrived, I encountered our publisher, Davis Taylor, in the lunchroom. He was tightly masked.

Huh?

One of the women from the front office strolled by. She was all masked up, too.

I retreated quietly to my cubicle. Had I misread the situation? Had the day of mask liberation come and gone?