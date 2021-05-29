Napa Journal: The drought at our garden gate

Never one to go a day without worry, I've slowly shifted my focus from the pandemic to the California drought.

My enthusiasm for vaccinations and evolving mask protocols has me feeling practically buoyant about COVID this summer.

As for the drought, I fear landscape carnage.

Consider the situation in St. Helena right now. Residential customers are being rationed 65 gallons per person per day, plus 2,500 gallons per month for outdoor use.

Water conservation in Napa isn't nearly as draconian. We're being asked to voluntarily cut consumption by 15% for the rest of the year.

But if this winter is another dry one? I don't want to think about it. But I do. Incessantly.

We have an unbelievable amount of landscaping at our place, all of it lovingly planted by Cheryl over the past 40 years. We have a water-sucking pool, too.

Were we ever limited to 2,500 gallons, the impact wouldn't be pretty. I'm reminded of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs and much of life on Earth.