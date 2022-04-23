Napa Journal: The last days of the Sam Kee Laundry

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Downtown Napa’s last Chinese laundry was going through hard times in September 1976.

Bik Wong’s business, the Sam Kee Laundry at Main and Clinton, was failing. His boiler was unreliable.

Customers wanted fast service, but the best he could promise was three-day turnaround.

“If I could find another job, I would have quit a long time ago,” confessed Wong, who lived in cramped quarters at the laundry with his wife, five young daughters and his own mother.

Wong had emigrated from China in 1958. His wife and mother had come later.

1976 was a tumultuous time for downtown. Redevelopment was tearing down the old, putting up the new. A giant clocktower, later demolished, symbolized the brashness of the new era.

Did Bik Wong’s laundry fit in with the city’s hopes for downtown revival? It did not.

A consultant had told the City Council that the laundry building, erected in 1875 by German immigrant Phillip Pfeiffer, was a prime candidate for preservation. Clean it up, reinforce the stone walls, and voila, a cool place for modern uses.

The Pfeiffer building, as it is known, had unmatched historical credentials. Oldest stone building in Napa.

Oldest surviving commercial building in Napa. It had easily qualified for the National Register of Historic Places.

When I entered Wong’s business in 1976 for an interview, I felt I was passing through a time portal. I was back in pioneer times when Napa had a Chinatown, more than one Chinese laundry and a roaring red light district along with Clinton.

In its first 100 years, the trim, two-story sandstone structure had housed a brewery, saloon, Italian grocery, chicken hatchery and, some have claimed, a bordello. Chinese immigrant Sam Kee established the laundry in 1937.

As we talked, Wong seemed resigned to his laundry’s declining fortunes. “If business is good, we eat more. If less, we eat less,” he told me. A “big customer” in 1976 was someone who brought in a $10 bundle for cleaning. Most transactions were only for a dollar or two.

The year after my visit, the laundry closed, the building was retrofitted and spiffed up, becoming Andrews Meat Market. In 2002, the Vintner’s Collective, a prestige tasting room for small wineries, opened inside its thick stone walls.

If a Chinese laundry was emblematic of Napa in simpler times, a tasting room symbolizes what downtown has become today – a mecca for visitors who shop, dine and sample the Napa Valley’s finest wines.

I visited the Vintner’s Collective last month to assess how things had changed since the Wongs’ hardscrapple occupancy.

The tasting room is lovely. The building’s 19th-century bones have been polished to a seductive sheen.

Bouquets of fresh flowers add notes of elegance. Wines from 18 select wineries are poured.

Melissa Murphy, the “director of first impressions,” said the tasting room celebrates the building’s past.

When customers climb the stairs to the second-floor lounge, they pass under a dangling red light, “a nod to the red light district.”

Staying with this theme, the Collective’s wine clubs carry such names as “Red Light,” “Bordello” and “Madame.” Occupying pride of place on an upstairs wall is a painting of a fancy lady lounging in repose.

That’s downtown’s famous madam, May Howard, Murphy said.

I wondered what Bik Wong would make of all this. In the building’s latest incarnation, there are no heaps of laundry, no boiler on its last legs, no children’s toys scattered about, no warren of tiny bedrooms for a family just barely hanging in there.

How times have changed. A building where the Wongs once eked out a living is today part of the wine/tourism juggernaut.

Kevin can be reached at kfcourtney@yahoo.com.